ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Man charged with open murder in shooting death of Grand Rapids woman

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is being charged with open murder in the shooting death of Stacey Majewski. Stacey Majewski was shot and killed in her home on the 1800 block of Stonebrook Drive NE around 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. The pistol used in the...

www.wzzm13.com

Comments / 1

Related
Oxygen

Mother, Sons Arrested In Connection With 2018 Murder Of Man Found In A Michigan Lake

A mother and her two sons are in custody after authorities connected them to the 2018 murder of a man found in a lake. Michigan brothers Angel Jose Alvarez, 22, and Juan Diego Hernandez, 27 – along with their mother Guadalupe Davila-Rodriguez, 46 – were arrested on Friday for their roles in the murder of Emilio Valdez, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Valdez, 20, was shot to death and dumped in Osmun Lake in Pontiac, Michigan, nearly four years ago, authorities say.
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLNS

Overnight shooting on MLK Blvd. leaves man in hospital

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Just after midnight on Saturday, April 30, Lansing Police Department received calls of gunshots being fired on the 800 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near the intersection of Malcolm X St. Upon arrival, Lansing police found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds, none of which law […]
LANSING, MI
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Correctional Facility#Police#Violent Crime#District Court
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
MLive

Man, 33, found dead at Michigan hotel, police say

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man who was found dead in a hotel room during a welfare check, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Troopers were called to the Baymont Hotel on Eight Mile Road in Royal Oak Township around...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy