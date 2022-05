The Bangor Rams remained unbeaten, beating Mt. Ararat 10-0 on the road on Friday afternoon, May 6th, as Colton Trisch tossed a 1-hitter and went 2-3 from the plate. Trish struck out 10, and allowed just 1 run, pitching 6.0 innings. The game was called after 6 innings because of the 10-run rule. Meanwhile at the plate he had a triple and drove in a run.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO