ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Sturgeon Swam More Than 500 Miles to Spawn, Research Shows

By Bob McNally
Outdoor Life
Outdoor Life
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GFJpM_0fUBw2NO00
New research has determined that some Virginia sturgeon swim more than 500 miles to spawn. USFWS

Some endangered Atlantic sturgeon traveled over 500 miles last year during James River spawning runs in Virginia, according to data from university researchers. In distances more akin to far-ranging salmon, scientists from Virginia’s Commonwealth University Rice River Center showed sturgeon swam great distances upstream from the James River’s outflow into the Chesapeake Bay for spawning.

“I knew they at least went 100-some kilometers [60 miles] to get up to spawning habitat, but I didn’t realize how much some of them had moved back and forth,” Matt Balazik, an assistant professor at Rice Rivers, told the Virginia Mercury.

Researchers tracked 25 Atlantic sturgeon last year and determined they traveled an average distance of 350 miles. They learned that autumn-run sturgeon tended to travel farther than spring-run sturgeon. Scientists believe sturgeon travel great distances not only to locate mates but also to seek suitable spawning habitat, offering optimal environments for young fish survival.

“You’re not going to do this much investment and be lazy the last few days,” said Balazik. “You have to do what’s going to increase the chances of your young to survive.”

There are five Atlantic sturgeon populations, according to scientists. All are threatened or endangered federal species, including James River sturgeon connected with the Chesapeake Bay.

James River sturgeon are reportedly especially slow to respond to scientific recovery efforts underway for the five Atlantic sturgeon populations. This is why tracking and learning about spawning migrations of the species is important to researchers trying to improve the numbers of the iconic and ancient fish species.

Comments / 1

Related
Field & Stream

Strange “Snake-Like” Creature Washes Up Dead on Shore of Lake Michigan

As sea monsters go, this one—a desiccated specimen that appears to have been dead for a while—seems less than, well, monstrous. Roughly two feet long, with a skull the size of a human fist, a narrow body, and skin that appeared “almost furry in places,” the mystery critter generated a good bit of confusion when its discoverer, Robert Loerzel, shared photos after running across it on the shores of Lake Michigan.
WILDLIFE
WSET

A look at tornado impacts in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Each and every year, the United States sees the most tornadoes of any country on Earth. And each year, damage from these storms is estimated in the millions, if not billions, of dollars. Sadly, loss of life occurs each and every year from these violent...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Tri-City Herald

Resilient whale tangled up in rope swims over 1,000 miles from Florida with its baby

A resilient whale named Snow Cone that has been entangled in rope for over a year has safely swam over 1,000 miles north from Florida with its baby. The critically endangered, 17-year-old right whale and its calf were spotted off the coast of Cape Cod in Massachusetts on April 23 and 24, according to the Center for Coastal Studies. It’s believed there are only about 336 North Atlantic right whales left in the world.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rice, VA
State
Virginia State
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Wave 3

‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man scored a pure white “turkey of a lifetime” while hunting at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky. “Nature comes in all colors and that was proven last week when a hunter got the turkey of a lifetime at Land Between the Lakes,” a post on the official Land Between the Lakes Facebook says. “It wasn’t the beard or the spurs that were impressive but instead its beautiful white color.”
KENTUCKY STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spawning#Atlantic Sturgeon#Fish#Virginia Sturgeon Swam#The Virginia Mercury
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
KING COUNTY, WA
CBS News

Georgia residents urged to keep an eye out for large invasive lizards that "eat almost anything"

Georgia's wildlife agency is once again asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species. The state Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers. So far, the state's only known wild population has been found in Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Two Massive Black Bears Filmed in Full-On Brawl in Middle of the Road in Gatlinburg

Whenever you’re out in the Great Smoky Mountains, you gotta have your head on a swivel. Two black bears broke into a fight in Gatlinburg recently. They proved that no matter what campsite you are at, no matter what trail you are on, the wildlife of the mountains will find you. Now, black bears are usually smaller, and not as aggressive as other bears. These two are proving those general truths to be a little incorrect.
GATLINBURG, TN
Outdoor Life

Outdoor Life

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
647
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Expert hunting and fishing tips, new gear reviews, and everything else you need to know about outdoor adventure. This is Outdoor Life.

 https://www.outdoorlife.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy