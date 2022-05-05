Sprunger is a Natural Leader

May is typically the month when the locals in our neck of the woods go into hibernation. We can see traffic pick up, delaying our commutes by up to (gasp) 10 minutes or more. We fill the restaurants in May before reservations and waits for service occur due to the drastic uptick in population from tourists and snowbirds. While Montana remained largely open during the heat of the coronavirus pandemic, other states were shut down, creating pent-up demand for travel and tourism. The cost to visit our valley has increased exponentially, effectively locking out the middle- and low-income campers from visiting the Crown of the Continent. In light of $400 per night hotel room rates, we can predict our visitors will not be those who are barely getting by in this economy. Many of us fear that if only the wealthy can visit, they will move here and sustain the out-of-control housing prices. Typically, the housing prices decrease when interest rates climb, and many young families in our valley have been waiting for this event to purchase their first homes. The advent of our valley becoming a melting pot for out-of-staters seeking what we have results in lifers being forced out. Many of us have family or friends who have left the Flathead; refugees seeking a more affordable community, because they could not financially wait any longer for things to “get back to normal” here. While the scenery of this valley is compelling, the lifeblood is the people who have lived here for generations, helping one another in times of need and creating a strong sense of community.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO