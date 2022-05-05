ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, MT

Sprunger is a Natural Leader

Flathead Beacon
 2 days ago

Growing a small business in the Flathead Valley requires vision, patience, and practical wisdom. I know this from my own experience building a farming operation and I’ve observed these qualities in in my lifelong friend, Courtenay Sprunger. Courtenay and I shared a pretty special childhood. We fed the...

flatheadbeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Montana state senator and U.S. House candidate dies

BILLINGS, Mont. — A Democratic Montana state senator and U.S. House candidate has died. The family of 62-year-old Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg in a statement Saturday said he died at home on Friday night. No cause was given. The Montana Democratic Party in a statement said Sweeny was "a...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Constitution applies to all Montanans (including the governor)

In the many years I had the privilege of teaching Montana history, one of my absolute favorite chapters was on the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention. The diversity of people gathered at our state capitol during the wintry months of 1972 created a document that has stood the test of time and been admired and emulated […] The post Montana Constitution applies to all Montanans (including the governor) appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
96.7 KISS FM

The Worst! Five Famous Montana Attractions You Should Avoid

Some would call them tourist traps, others would say these places are a waste of your precious time while in Montana. People love to get away and travel to fun destinations not only for one person but maybe for their whole family or friends. Luckily here in Montana, many places or attractions can be fun for any mood or season. The thing is, there are some attractions you should avoid in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Will This Popular Montana Store Add New Locations?

His move wouldn't be surprising in the least for this local business. They have been slowly adding new locations over the past several years. Many of us have a favorite grocery store, and for many locals here in the Gallatin Valley, that grocery store is Town & Country Foods. Town & Country Foods is a Gallatin Valley icon for grocery stores. They are locally owned and have several locations spread throughout Bozeman, Belgrade, and Livingston. Plus, in recent years they have added locations in Dillon, Lewistown, and Billings.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana’s drought means that we are toast

One of Gov. Ted Schwinden’s favorite excuses for his failure to prepare Montana for the state’s disastrous droughts in the 1980s was: “Montana is a ‘next year’ state.” It means that even though our rivers dried up, fish died, crops withered, and as he infamously put it, “the whole damn state’s on fire,” we should […] The post Montana’s drought means that we are toast appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature
Flathead Beacon

Save Our Environment

May is typically the month when the locals in our neck of the woods go into hibernation. We can see traffic pick up, delaying our commutes by up to (gasp) 10 minutes or more. We fill the restaurants in May before reservations and waits for service occur due to the drastic uptick in population from tourists and snowbirds. While Montana remained largely open during the heat of the coronavirus pandemic, other states were shut down, creating pent-up demand for travel and tourism. The cost to visit our valley has increased exponentially, effectively locking out the middle- and low-income campers from visiting the Crown of the Continent. In light of $400 per night hotel room rates, we can predict our visitors will not be those who are barely getting by in this economy. Many of us fear that if only the wealthy can visit, they will move here and sustain the out-of-control housing prices. Typically, the housing prices decrease when interest rates climb, and many young families in our valley have been waiting for this event to purchase their first homes. The advent of our valley becoming a melting pot for out-of-staters seeking what we have results in lifers being forced out. Many of us have family or friends who have left the Flathead; refugees seeking a more affordable community, because they could not financially wait any longer for things to “get back to normal” here. While the scenery of this valley is compelling, the lifeblood is the people who have lived here for generations, helping one another in times of need and creating a strong sense of community.
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

A Hot Springs Tour

During the winter, hitting up a hot spring is a no brainer. Overpopulating social media is the iconic image of such an adventure: a beanie-clad individual lounging in a steaming forest pool, sipping a thermos surrounded by snowdrifts. The shoulder season, however, is when geothermal bathing really shines. The crowds...
HOT SPRINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
K96 FM

Addiction & Grief In Browning

There'll be a walk from Blackfeet Community College to honor the missing at 12:30, this afternoon (Thursday.) After this afternoon's walk, members of the community are invited back to the college at 3, this afternoon to share stories about loved ones who've gone missing. A community discussion on addiction & dealing with grief will get underway at 4 o'clock. The day will conclude with a benefit concert that can be streamed at 6, this evening.
BROWNING, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

9 Distinctive Things You’ll Find in Every Missoula Home

There are some things all homes have in common, but only certain items are uniquely involved in every Missoulian household. In Missoula, there’s a perfect mix of musicality, local pride, and the love for the outdoors. All of these aspects show through in what we choose to show off (or just plain own) in and around our houses. How many of these can you look around and find in your own home?
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Update: Montana Adds 93 New Cases, No New Deaths

As of Thursday morning, Montana has confirmed 274,481 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 93 new confirmed cases. There are currently 695 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,460,042 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,659...
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Support Lee Huestis for Senate District 4

If you are anything like me you may not be looking forward to our critically important mid-term elections. For me I am tired of hearing the non-stop rhetoric that can be endlessly heard from both extreme ends of our political parties, resulting in very little getting solved and accomplished. Despite my apprehension concerning this sad situation we find ourselves in, it is so very important that we vote in the primary elections and support candidates who are running for a higher goal based on decency, integrity, honor, and faithfulness to the best interests of our communities, state, and those they serve. We must take extra care in evaluating the character and motives of each candidate. As a conservative I am supporting Republican Lee Huestis for Senate District 4, and this is why.
KALISPELL, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy