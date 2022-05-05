Big Brothers Big Sisters to sell Alameda Street building

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona is selling its downtown building and plans to relocate to a different spot.

This nonprofit has operated at 160 E. Alameda St. since it bought the property in 1993. The organization remodeled it in 2013.

“Our building has been a good home to us for three decades,” said BBBSSA Chief Executive Officer Marie Logan in a statement. “But as our board and staff leadership developed our long-term strategic plan in 2021, two things became clear: we want to do even more to help children and families in our community, and to do so, we need a new campus that supports that growth.”

Logan said the plan is to go to a more accessible site.

“Over the next few years, we will sell the Alameda building and relocate to a site that is more easily accessible and centrally located for those we serve,” Logan said. “Our vision is that our new campus will be a welcoming destination and center of activities for our children, their mentors, and their families.”

For more information, visit soazbigs.org.

----

——-

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .