Hit Broadway musical 'Jersey Boys' set to hit Houston's Hobby Center

 1 day ago

The hit Broadway musical "Jersey Boys" opens at the Hobby Center on May 10 as the final show in Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) 2021-22 season.

The show chronicles the improbable rise & breakup of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

ABC 13 caught up with one of the leading actors, Devon Goffman, who plays Tommy DeVito, to discuss what makes the show so popular and what audiences may not know about the story of the "Jersey Boys."

Watch the full conversation above.

