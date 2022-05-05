Gang members, previously convicted sex offender arrested by border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector agents arrested a previously convicted sex offender and multiple gang members by the border.

On Monday, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents discovered a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member while processing records. The woman had also been previously convicted for assault with a deadly weapon in Washington.

While processing the migrants the next day, agents discovered a previously convicted sex offender who was incarcerated by Hidalgo County for sexual assault.

Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents arrested two MS-13 gang members on two separate occasions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lastly, MCS agents arrested a Paisa gang member who had “numerous convictions for violent and non-violent offenses” on Thursday.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

