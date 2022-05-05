ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Gang members, previously convicted sex offender arrested by border

By Victoria Lopez
 2 days ago

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector agents arrested a previously convicted sex offender and multiple gang members by the border.

On Monday, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents discovered a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member while processing records. The woman had also been previously convicted for assault with a deadly weapon in Washington.

While processing the migrants the next day, agents discovered a previously convicted sex offender who was incarcerated by Hidalgo County for sexual assault.

Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents arrested two MS-13 gang members on two separate occasions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lastly, MCS agents arrested a Paisa gang member who had “numerous convictions for violent and non-violent offenses” on Thursday.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

For more information on the United States Customs and Border Protection click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

