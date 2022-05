Rory McIlroy bounced back from a late double bogey to shoot a 3-under 67 Thursday in his title defense at the Wells Fargo Championship. Making his first start since a runner-up finish at the Masters, McIlroy ripped off five birdies in his first six holes at TPC Potomac to surge into the early lead. Just when it appeared as though he was continuing his fine play from Augusta National – where he closed with a bogey-free 64 – he stalled out the rest of the way.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO