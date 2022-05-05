ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okolona, MS

Water service restored in Okolona

By Zac Carlisle
wtva.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The entire city of Okolona is without water, as of 1:26 p.m....

www.wtva.com

WLBT

South Jackson residents struggle with ‘eyesore home’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Neighbors can butt heads every once and awhile over minor issues, but there is nothing minor about what some homeowners in South Jackson are currently dealing with. Junk and debris litters one South Jackson neighborhood as one home’s garbage overflows into other people’s yards - and...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT projects underway in southwest Mississippi

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is continuing road improvement projects across southwest Mississippi. Southern Transportation District Commissioner Tom King said the goal of the projects is to improve driver safety. MDOT reported the following projects are underway across southwest Mississippi: Marion County – A project to overlay State Route 198 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
City
Okolona, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
WJTV 12

Body found on side of Hinds County road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said work crews discovered a body on the side of a road on Monday, May 2, 2022. According to Jones, deputies responded to the scene at Jackson-Raymond Road near McFarland Road. He said this case is being investigated as a homicide because the man had been […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
#Urban Construction#The City Department#Water Department
WLOX

Gulfport drowning was a work-related accident

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVOCEANO) employee died Wednesday morning from drowning at the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor. Wesley Goode, 53, of Carriere disappeared in the water near the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor boat launch around 9:00 a.m. About 40 minutes later, Gulfport Fire Department divers located him in about 10 feet of water.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Body found inside home on Baker Street in Jackson

Update: The Hinds County coroner released updated information about the case. The following article has been changed to reflect the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect after a man’s body was found in advanced stages of decomposition on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The body was found at an abandoned home […]
JACKSON, MS
News Break
Politics
Natchez Democrat

Barge hits Mississippi River bridge at Vidalia

VIDALIA — Passerby at Natchez Under the Hill stopped and looked with concern at a large barge pushing against the bottom of the Mississippi River bridge on Sunday afternoon. Weston Sparrow of the U.S. Coast Guard in Natchez confirmed that the barge struck the northbound Mississippi River bridge near the Vidalia side at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
NATCHEZ, MS
WLBT

Consider This: Jackson Is Not Safe

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, a family event at the Mississippi Fairgrounds was upended when three young men began shooting at the crowd enjoying the festivities. Because of the quick response from local law enforcement, they likely saved the lives of many of the people attending the Mudbug Festival.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found on University Boulevard in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on University Boulevard early Thursday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the male victim had been shot multiple times. Police believe the body was dropped off at the location. Neighbors in the area said they heard gunshots overnight. At this time, […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JPD investigating after body found under bridge on Culley Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a death after a man’s body was found under a bridge on Monday. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says 59-year-old Leadlele Handy’s body was located on Culley Drive with no signs of trauma to the body. According to Deputy Chief...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Apply for 2022 Alligator Hunting Season in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The application period for permits for the 2022 Alligator Hunting Season will open at 10:00 a.m. on June 1, 2022. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the application period will end on June 8, 2022. The 2022 10-day public water alligator hunting season begins at 12:00 […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $36M in GOMESA funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, April 2, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) announced more than $36.7 million has been distributed to Mississippi and its three coastal counties for coastal conservation, restoration, and hazard mitigation activities. The funding represents Mississippi’s share of revenues generated through the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

