Water service restored in Okolona

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Neighbors can butt heads every once and awhile over minor issues, but there is nothing minor about what some homeowners in South Jackson are currently dealing with. Junk and debris litters one South Jackson neighborhood as one home’s garbage overflows into other people’s yards - and...
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is continuing road improvement projects across southwest Mississippi. Southern Transportation District Commissioner Tom King said the goal of the projects is to improve driver safety. MDOT reported the following projects are underway across southwest Mississippi: Marion County – A project to overlay State Route 198 […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
OXFORD, Miss — More than 700 individuals in north Mississippi were arrested during a month-long effort by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in March to reduce violent crime, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said Wednesday. The arrests were made on a variety of charges including homicide,...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said work crews discovered a body on the side of a road on Monday, May 2, 2022. According to Jones, deputies responded to the scene at Jackson-Raymond Road near McFarland Road. He said this case is being investigated as a homicide because the man had been […]
The luck ran out for two men arrested in a Mississippi casino parking lot when officers found catalytic converters and tools inside their tow truck. A Vicksburg police officer was flagged down at 1:02 a.m. Thursday in reference to a stolen catalytic converter at Ameristar Casino. Surveillance footage showed the...
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — An employee died following an accident at a FedEx Ground facility in Olive Branch, Mississippi, early Sunday morning. James B. Smith, 48, of Memphis, was found unresponsive by maintenance personnel, according to the Olive Branch Police Department (OPD). The incident at the facility on Nail...
Mississippi police are investigating after multiple catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked at three apartment complexes on Good Friday. Officers from the Ridgeland Police Department were called shortly before 5 a.m. on April 15 to the Pointe Apartments located at 831 Rice Road in reference to the possible theft of parts from a vehicle.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County officials are working now to return an accused killer back to Hinds County. William Edwards was arrested in New Orleans Tuesday. He’s accused of murdering a local activist Sunday evening. The next step in the process involves extradition. If Williams were to waive...
The search is continuing Friday for an 8-year-old still missing in the Mississippi River. Ally Wilson is the last of three children still missing after falling into the river in Algiers over a week ago. Ally's sister, Brandy Wilson, 14, was recovered Thursday afternoon in the river behind the Domino...
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVOCEANO) employee died Wednesday morning from drowning at the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor. Wesley Goode, 53, of Carriere disappeared in the water near the Gulfport Small Craft Harbor boat launch around 9:00 a.m. About 40 minutes later, Gulfport Fire Department divers located him in about 10 feet of water.
Update: The Hinds County coroner released updated information about the case. The following article has been changed to reflect the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect after a man’s body was found in advanced stages of decomposition on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The body was found at an abandoned home […]
VIDALIA — Passerby at Natchez Under the Hill stopped and looked with concern at a large barge pushing against the bottom of the Mississippi River bridge on Sunday afternoon. Weston Sparrow of the U.S. Coast Guard in Natchez confirmed that the barge struck the northbound Mississippi River bridge near the Vidalia side at approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, a family event at the Mississippi Fairgrounds was upended when three young men began shooting at the crowd enjoying the festivities. Because of the quick response from local law enforcement, they likely saved the lives of many of the people attending the Mudbug Festival.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on University Boulevard early Thursday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the male victim had been shot multiple times. Police believe the body was dropped off at the location. Neighbors in the area said they heard gunshots overnight. At this time, […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating a death after a man’s body was found under a bridge on Monday. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says 59-year-old Leadlele Handy’s body was located on Culley Drive with no signs of trauma to the body. According to Deputy Chief...
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is working a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle and a log truck on Highway 27 in Warren County. The wreck occurred at Highway 27 near Countryside Road, approximately 1 mile south of the Gibson Road intersection. Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey confirmed one fatality, and Sheriff...
NEW ORLEANS — A family spokesperson says a body found Monday in the Mississippi River was one of the missing children who fell near Algiers over a week ago. Dr. Angela Chalk, the family spokesperson, said the body was identified as 15-year-old Kevin Poole. Chalk said Poole was planning...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The application period for permits for the 2022 Alligator Hunting Season will open at 10:00 a.m. on June 1, 2022. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the application period will end on June 8, 2022. The 2022 10-day public water alligator hunting season begins at 12:00 […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, April 2, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) announced more than $36.7 million has been distributed to Mississippi and its three coastal counties for coastal conservation, restoration, and hazard mitigation activities. The funding represents Mississippi’s share of revenues generated through the […]
Comments / 0