From Church of the Holy Spirit of Wayland v. Heinrich, decided Thursday by the Massachusetts Appeals Court:. The controversy before us comes down to this: may cremated human remains that are buried in a churchyard [pursuant to an agreement for the sale of burial lots] be disinterred and moved elsewhere [when the parish is closed and the church property is sold] against the wishes of the families of the deceased? The trial court judge ruled that, as a matter of law, the church that established the churchyard retained the unilateral right to relocate the remains. As explained below, we conclude that the interred remains retain protection based on principles of contract, property, and trust law. Accordingly, we reverse and remand….

WAYLAND, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO