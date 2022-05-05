ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Timberwolves Fans Furious With Thursday's Announcer News

By Matt Hladik
 2 days ago
For the last 10 years, announcer Dave Benz has served as the play-by-play voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Today, he said goodbye to the role. Bally Sports North opted not to renew Benz's contract, in...

Mike McGraw
1d ago

Should have fired Peterson NOT Benz!! He talks way to much about nonsense while missing plays in the game. Talked about Grizzly Coach's beard for 20 mins!! Likes to hear himself talk!

