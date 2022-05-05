NFL Franchise Parent Company Executive Abruptly Leaves
An executive from the Carolina Panthers has reportedly left his job after being hired just three months ago. Nick Kelly was the CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment before...thespun.com
An executive from the Carolina Panthers has reportedly left his job after being hired just three months ago. Nick Kelly was the CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment before...thespun.com
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0