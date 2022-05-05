NFL Franchise Parent Company Executive Abruptly Leaves

There are some who view the 24th pick in the NFL Draft being used on Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith as "controversial.''. Ezekiel Elliott is not among the skeptics. "From everything I’m hearing and seeing it sounds like he’s a good fit for our team,” Elliott said, via Jori Epstein of USA TODAY Sports. “A guy who looks like you can play him at different positions. He looks physical, he looks like he has the type of mentality where he’s going to fit in with the guys already in that room."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO