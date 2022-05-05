Ubly Schools hosts mental health march

The students wear green, the official color of Mental Health Awareness Month. (Connor Veenstra/Huron Daily Tribune)

Ubly Community Schools hosted its own mental health awareness march with the help of Senior Life Solutions to start of Mental Health Awareness Month on May 5, 2022.

Students and staff gathered on the Ubly football and track field to walk around it, encouraged to think about someone in their own lives who is dealing with mental illness.

Students up to 8th grade march together. (Connor Veenstra/Huron Daily Tribune)

Students up to 8th grade march together. (Connor Veenstra/Huron Daily Tribune)

Students up to 8th grade march together. (Connor Veenstra/Huron Daily Tribune)