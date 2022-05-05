ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ubly, MI

Ubly Schools hosts mental health march

By Connor Veenstra
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14fl0h_0fUBpwSW00
The students wear green, the official color of Mental Health Awareness Month. (Connor Veenstra/Huron Daily Tribune)

Ubly Community Schools hosted its own mental health awareness march with the help of Senior Life Solutions to start of Mental Health Awareness Month on May 5, 2022.

Students and staff gathered on the Ubly football and track field to walk around it, encouraged to think about someone in their own lives who is dealing with mental illness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFlMw_0fUBpwSW00
Students up to 8th grade march together. (Connor Veenstra/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Fnsu_0fUBpwSW00
Students up to 8th grade march together. (Connor Veenstra/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cH20v_0fUBpwSW00
Students up to 8th grade march together. (Connor Veenstra/Huron Daily Tribune)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23PW0f_0fUBpwSW00
Speakers from both Ubly Schools and Senior Life Solutions speak to students about mental illness. (Connor Veenstra/Huron Daily Tribune)

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Mid-Michigan doctor shares signs of mental illness

Here are the top stories we are following for Wednesday evening, May 4. Family trying to recover from crash that left grandfather dead, grandson paralyzed. A family is trying to recover physically and emotionally after a tragic crash took the life of a loving grandfather in Saginaw County. Expert explains...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Ubly, MI
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Ubly Community Schools#Senior Life Solutions
Huron Daily Tribune

Giving is indeed receiving when it comes to volunteer work

We’ve all heard the phrase, "As you give, you get," or variations on that theme. Evidence is mounting that this maxim is backed up by fact. In particular, I am referring to the act of volunteering and its role and benefit in numerous areas of our lives. So, what are these benefits?
ADVOCACY
Huron Daily Tribune

John Lupanoff is Senior Services May Volunteer of Month

Always willing to "go the extra mile,” transportation driver John Lupanoff is the May Volunteer of the Month for Senior Services. “John Lupanoff is an excellent choice for Volunteer of the Month,” said Trish Brown, Senior Services Transportation Manager. “He is kind and considerate to clients and other drivers. He asks to wash the vehicle when needed, which is very helpful.”
MIDLAND, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

District cancels school after elevated lead levels found

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — The Mount Blue Regional School District canceled school on Friday after test results showed elevated levels of lead in nearly half of the drinking fountains and faucets. The tests at the eight schools were completed at the end of March following Maine's new law that...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Detroit

Over 100 Kalamazoo Public School Students Test Positive For COVID-19

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and state data shows the number of infections is surging again. The daily case rate has risen every day for eight straight days. In Kalamazoo County, state data shows 80 news daily cases were detected – the highest single-day total since February. County health officer Jim Rutherford says the BA.2 variant is a cause for the increase. The highly contagious variant is tied to more than one in three new COVID-19 cases in the United States last week. Since last Monday, more than 100 Kalamazoo Public School students have tested positive for COVID-19. The district superintendent says a high school...
KALAMAZOO, MI
CBS Detroit

About 90,000 Michigan Students Impacted By COVID School Disruptions To Receive Food Assistance Benefits

(CBS DETROIT) — Students whose access to free or reduced-price lunches was affected by the pandemic are expected to receive food assistance benefits, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. MDHHS announced Wednesday that the state received federal approval for a third round of Pandemic-EBT benefits, which will go to the students who “qualified for the lunches, attended an in-person school, and in-person learning is or was not available at their school for either a full or partial month.” About 90,000 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for the assistance. Each student will receive $7.10 for each day...
DETROIT, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron County, MI
819
Followers
532
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

 https://www.michigansthumb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy