ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muir, MI

Billy Strings On The His “No Plan B” Mentality: “There’s No Option But To Succeed… If I Don’t, I’m F*cked”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfx6w_0fUBpodw00
Jesse Faatz

Just about every aspiring country music artist has the dream of playing the mother church of country music, the Ryman Auditorium.

How could they not? Every massive name in the country music industry has played that stage in front of thousands and thousands of fans inside the stained glass venue.

However, the thought never came across the mind of one artist in particular, and it’s no other than Billy Strings.

Of course, it’s not because he didn’t want to, but because he thought the dream was way too big coming from his tiny town of Muir, Michigan.

He said in an interview with the Tennessean:

“I never thought (a venue like the Ryman) would be anything that was obtainable.

When I was growing up, playing, I was sittin’ around the house with my dad and these guys, the people I hang out with nowadays and stuff, were huge stars to us. They were like gods. Del McCoury, David Grisman, whoever.

I never thought I’d be able to play in those places. I knew it was a legendary spot because back when I was first learning about bluegrass I’d hear people like Jimmy Martin talking about his experience seeing Bill Monroe there for the first time.”

Except now the dream is a reality, as his unique spin on bluegrass and electric shows have produced a rabid fanbase, and landed him multiple sold out shows this Friday-Sunday at the Ryman.

Of course, he was headlining a sold out concert there in 2020, but was forced to livestream the event in front of an empty building due to the wake of COVID-19.

But for Billy, the thing that’s kept him going is having no “Plan B,” so to speak. In fact, “there’s no Plan B” is kind of a motto here at Whiskey Riff.

And whether you’re a business owner, an entertainer, or just anyone trying to make it in your respective field, that mentality can light a fire in you, keep you pushing forward and outworking the competition.

It’s served Billy well:

“It’s a necessity to keep this thing going. That’s why I’ve been gone for the last 10 years. I’m running from poverty. There’s no option but to succeed. If I don’t succeed, I’m fucked.

I don’t know what else I would do if I didn’t have music… this is all I got, man.”

If music’s all he’s got, it sounds like he’s gonna be just fine.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Muir, MI
Muir, MI
Entertainment
Pitchfork

Lady Gaga Shares New Song “Hold My Hand”: Listen

Lady Gaga has released a new song called “Hold My Hand,” from the new Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick. The single was produced by Gaga and BloodPop® with additional production from Benjamin Rice. Check it out below. Gaga teased the song last week, revealing the artwork...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Bill Monroe
Person
Jimmy Martin
Person
Del Mccoury
Person
David Grisman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plan B#Music Industry#The Ryman Auditorium#Tennessean
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Covers The Beatles’ “With A Little Help from My Friends” On New Album, ‘A Beautiful Time’

It doesn’t get much better than Willie Nelson covering The Beatles. Willie released his 97th studio album, A Beautiful Time, this past Friday on his 89th birthday, and it’s fantastic. Though there’s plenty of original songs and co-writes by the red headed stranger, he included a couple covers, as well, like Leonard Cohen’s “Tower Of Song.”  And as of Friday, we finally got to hear his rendition of The Beatles’ classic “With A Little Help from My Friends.” Originally written […] The post Willie Nelson Covers The Beatles’ “With A Little Help from My Friends” On New Album, ‘A Beautiful Time’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Charles Wesley Godwin Does Some Front Porch Pickin’ Of Another Unreleased Song And I’m Already Ready For A New Album

Is it too soon to start asking Charles Wesley Godwin to put out a new album? It’s only been a few months since Charles dropped his incredible sophomore album, How the Mighty Fall. And it’s one I’ve had on repeat pretty much since it came out. Every time I listen to his music I pick up something new in the lyrics, or have a new favorite song from the last time I listened to the album, even if I’ve heard them […] The post Charles Wesley Godwin Does Some Front Porch Pickin’ Of Another Unreleased Song And I’m Already Ready For A New Album first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
American Songwriter

Norah Jones Returns to Original Recordings from ‘Come Away With Me’ 20 Years Later

When Norah Jones submitted her debut Come Away With Me to her record label it was rejected. Initially recording the album at Allaire Studios in Woodstock, New York with a dream collective of musicians—Rob Burger on accordion and organ, guitarists Bill Frisell and Kevin Breit, bassist Lee Alexander, and drummers Brian Blade and Kenny Wollesen on drums—Come Away With Me was later rerecorded and remixed before its release in 2002. Still, those early sessions and even earlier demos marked a moment in time for the then 21-year-old artist making her first album.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Father John Misty Bring An Ornate “Kiss Me (I Loved You)” To Fallon

Father John Misty continued his Chloë And The Next 20th Century promo tour last night with a visit to Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. As on Colbert two months ago, Josh Tillman was backed by a large orchestral band capable of bringing the new album’s refined retro arrangements to life. This time the choice of material was “Kiss Me (I Loved You),” and rarely has a melodica solo seemed so sad.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Megan Moroney Makes Me Want To Go Get My Roots Done And Drown Out The Sound Of My Tears With A Blow Dryer On New Single, “Hair Salon”

Now I wanna go get my roots done… Up-and-comer Megan Moroney just dropped a brand new tune, “Hair Salon,” and it’s a total jam. Co-written by Megan along with Ben Williams and Micah and Mackenzie Carpenter, she details all of the happenings in a small town hair salon and the gossip that inevitably ensues with a room full of women gettin’ their hair done. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Moroney (@megmoroney) Not only is it […] The post Megan Moroney Makes Me Want To Go Get My Roots Done And Drown Out The Sound Of My Tears With A Blow Dryer On New Single, “Hair Salon” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
HAIR CARE
Whiskey Riff

Watch The Judds’ Final Live Performance From The 2022 CMT Music Awards

The country music world is still processing the news regarding the tragic passing of Naomi Judd, the matriarch of the iconic mother/daughter duo, The Judds. And while no cause of death was given, her daughters Wynonna and Ashley, released a statement leading many to believe that she died by suicide. However, it’s important not to rush to conclusions until an official cause of death is revealed.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

128K+
Followers
9K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy