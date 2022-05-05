ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Cowley, Harvey, Marion, McPherson, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 08:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 05:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Northwest Blue Mountains LATE SEASON SNOWFALL IN THE MOUNTAINS TODAY Unseasonably cold air has spread across eastern Washington and eastern Oregon. Snow levels will be as low as 3000 feet this afternoon, and snow levels will lower to around 2000 to 3000 feet tonight. The mountains and nearby valleys will observe scattered to numerous snow showers. While snow accumulations will be light for the east side of Washington and Oregon, snow covered roadways will cause travel delays. Travelers need to be prepared for winter driving conditions. Make sure you have blankets, phone chargers, and warm and dry clothing if traveling over the mountains. The Blue Mountains, the Ochoco-John Day Highlands, the higher elevations of Wallowa County, and the east slopes of the Washington and Oregon Cascades will observe 1 to 3 inches of new snow today and tonight. The Cascade crest and the higher peaks of the Wallowa Mountains will receive around 3 to 6 inches. Locally heavier accumulations can be expected if brief heavy snow showers occur. A chance of mountain snow showers is forecast for Monday with light snow accumulations expected.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 05:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY AND POSSIBLY INTO MONDAY.. Even though relative humidity is expected to rise over the next couple days, increasing southeast winds will keep fire danger elevated across the region. Southeast winds are expected to gust to 25 to 30 mph this afternoon, and could get as high as 35 to 45 mph on Monday afternoon. The lack of recent rainfall has caused grasses and other fine fuels to become tinder dry, leading to an increased threat of wildfires. If you are planning to be outdoors today or Monday, please use caution with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire. Debris burning; the leading cause of wildfires in Wisconsin, should not be attempted today or Monday. Burning restrictions will likely be in effect for much of central and northern Wisconsin. Be sure to check with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for more information.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Southern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Osceola; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Patchy Dense Fog Across Portions of Osceola and southern Brevard counties Early This Morning At 710 AM, traffic cameras and satellite imagery showed locally dense fog had formed across portions of Osceola and southern Brevard counties. The fog appeared to be a little more dense and widespread along Florida`s Turnpike between Yeehaw Junction and St. Cloud, and across Interstate 95 from Melbourne to Palm Bay. Visibilities across this area may be reduced to around a quarter of a mile or less. Motorist on areas roadways in these areas should prepare to encounter rapid changes in visibility from locally dense fog. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. The fog is expected to lift and diminish by 9 AM.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, KS
City
Halstead, KS
City
Mulvane, KS
County
Marion County, KS
County
Cowley County, KS
City
North Newton, KS
City
Park City, KS
City
Bel Aire, KS
City
Marion, KS
City
Winfield, KS
City
Andover, KS
City
Rose Hill, KS
City
Hesston, KS
City
Mcpherson, KS
County
Sumner County, KS
County
Harvey County, KS
City
Clearwater, KS
City
Maize, KS
City
Haysville, KS
City
Valley Center, KS
City
Arkansas City, KS
County
Butler County, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
County
Mcpherson County, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Union TORNADO WATCH 181 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA UNION
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Del Norte Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. Up to 8 inches above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior County. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chester; Decatur; Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; McNairy; Tipton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Sedgwick Harvey
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Alleghany; Ashe; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cherokee; Clay; Cleveland; Davie; Gaston; Graham; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Jackson; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Polk; Rowan; Rutherford; Surry; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin; Yancey TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER ALLEGHANY ASHE AVERY BUNCOMBE BURKE CABARRUS CALDWELL CATAWBA CHEROKEE CLAY CLEVELAND DAVIE GASTON GRAHAM HAYWOOD HENDERSON IREDELL JACKSON LINCOLN MACON MADISON MCDOWELL MECKLENBURG MITCHELL POLK ROWAN RUTHERFORD SURRY SWAIN TRANSYLVANIA UNION WATAUGA WILKES YADKIN YANCEY
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Casitas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Casitas WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lake Casitas. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Fisher, Haskell, Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Record breaking high temperatures of 103 to 106 degrees are expected. * WHERE...North of a line from San Angelo to Brownwood, including the Concho Valley and Big Country. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Record-breaking heat will be a significant hazard for anyone attending outdoor gatherings, such as graduations or sporting events.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Marshall, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Marshall; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Monday morning, May 9. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sat 8 PM 26.5 23.8 21.1 NEAR CREST
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, PALMER DIVIDE, AND ADJACENT PLAINS THROUGH LINCOLN COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK....SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, PALMER DIVIDE, AND ADJACENT PLAINS The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216, 241, 246 and 247. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT today. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 03:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds and blowing dust include Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to between 40 and 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes the Pacific Coast Highway and Highway 101. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 02:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northern Gila County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN GILA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Payson and Pine-Strawberry. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
GILA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy