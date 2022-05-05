ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Coal, Hughes by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a...

alerts.weather.gov

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Weather for Friday, May 6, 2022

Friday Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. High near 66. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Friday Night Showers and possibly […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Monday morning, May 9. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sat 8 PM 26.5 23.8 21.1 NEAR CREST
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Up to 6 inches above 4000 feet. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lorain by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 06:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 1100 AM EDT. Target Area: Lorain The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Black River At Elyria affecting Lorain County. For the Black River...including Elyria...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Elyria. * WHEN...Until late this morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding along the East Branch of the Black River on Foster Road in Penfield Township. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 AM EDT Sunday was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.9 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.0 feet on 03/23/1955. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northern Gila County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHERN GILA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Payson and Pine-Strawberry. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Casitas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Casitas WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lake Casitas. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EDT MONDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, one to two feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 6 AM EDT Monday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Monday morning through late Monday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. In Georgetown, water may begin to bubble up through storm drains near Washington Harbour. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere.. For the Coastal Flood Warning, Washington Harbour will begin to flood if floodgates are not in place. More than a third of Roosevelt Island will be covered by water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tides at Washington Channel are at 1:58 PM and 2:56 AM.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade Foothills in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 04:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascade Foothills in Lane County; Central Coast Range of Western Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations one to two inches above 1500 feet with up to four inches above 2000 feet. * WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 03:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since they can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet on western facing beaches. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf may increase on Sunday, and a High Surf Advisory may be needed for west-facing beaches.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK, THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, PALMER DIVIDE, AND ADJACENT PLAINS THROUGH LINCOLN COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK....SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS, PALMER DIVIDE, AND ADJACENT PLAINS The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216, 241, 246 and 247. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT today. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Ocean, Ocean, Southeastern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 06:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Ocean and Southeastern Burlington Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest tide levels will occur around the times of high tides this afternoon and overnight tonight. However, tidal flooding may linger on back bays even between high tide cycles. Flooding impacts will likely be higher on back bays than the ocean front. Minor tidal flooding may linger with the Tuesday morning high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Barnegat Bay at Barnegat Light MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.0 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 3.0 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 08/02 PM 3.8 1.3 2.1 Minor 09/02 AM 4.0 1.5 1.8 Minor 09/03 PM 3.7 1.2 1.9 Minor 10/03 AM 3.7 1.2 1.6 Minor 10/04 PM 3.2 0.7 1.2 None
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tides at Point Lookout are at 7:21 AM and 8:09 PM. The next high tides at Piney Point are at 8:04 AM and 9:02 PM. The next high tides at Coltons Point are at 8:40 AM and 9:38 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. STRAITS POINT MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 AM 3.0 1.4 1.5 1.0 Minor 08/09 PM 3.2 1.6 1.8 1.0 Minor 09/08 AM 3.4 1.8 2.0 1.0 Minor 09/09 PM 3.6 2.0 2.2 1.0 Moderate 10/09 AM 3.8 2.2 2.4 1.0 Moderate 10/11 PM 3.8 2.2 2.3 1.0 Moderate
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD

