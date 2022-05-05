ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haskell, Pittsburg by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

Williamson Source

WEATHER- Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 183 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 235 PM CDT THU MAY 5 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TNC003-005-017-021-037-039-043-055-077-081-083-085-099-101-103- 111-113-117-119-125-135-147-149-159-161-165-169-181-187-189- 060200- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0183.220505T1935Z-220506T0200Z/ TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 827 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Goshen to Lexington to near Glasgow, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Stuarts Draft, Sherando, Wintergreen, Montebello, Craigsville, Greenville, Middlebrook, Summerdean, Tyro and Spottswood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Monday morning, May 9. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sat 8 PM 26.5 23.8 21.1 NEAR CREST
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 05:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY AND POSSIBLY INTO MONDAY.. Even though relative humidity is expected to rise over the next couple days, increasing southeast winds will keep fire danger elevated across the region. Southeast winds are expected to gust to 25 to 30 mph this afternoon, and could get as high as 35 to 45 mph on Monday afternoon. The lack of recent rainfall has caused grasses and other fine fuels to become tinder dry, leading to an increased threat of wildfires. If you are planning to be outdoors today or Monday, please use caution with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have the potential to throw a spark and ignite a dangerous and destructive fire. Debris burning; the leading cause of wildfires in Wisconsin, should not be attempted today or Monday. Burning restrictions will likely be in effect for much of central and northern Wisconsin. Be sure to check with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for more information.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Southeastern Brooks Range; Upper Koyukuk Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country; Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands Strong Cold Front Moving Through Late Sunday and Monday A strong cold front will push from west to east across the Interior and Alaska Range late today into Monday. This will bring much cooler temperatures, periods of gusty winds, and a wintry mix of rain and snow. Precipitation with the front will initially fall as rain, before switching over to snow tonight. Low elevation areas can expect 1-2 inches or less of wet snow to accumulate on grassy or cold surfaces by Monday morning. Above 1500 feet, 2-4 inches or less of wet snow is expected. Periods of rain and snow showers will continue into Monday night. These cooler temperatures will slow the ongoing snowmelt process, but rivers will continue to remain high across the area over the next several days. Break-up continues along the Yukon River, and there remains the potential for ice jams. For the latest information on the rivers, go to www.weather.gov/aprfc. For the latest forecast, go to www.weather.gov/afg.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 05:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Oregon; East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County LATE SEASON SNOWFALL IN THE MOUNTAINS TODAY Unseasonably cold air has spread across eastern Washington and eastern Oregon. Snow levels will be as low as 3000 feet this afternoon, and snow levels will lower to around 2000 to 3000 feet tonight. The mountains and nearby valleys will observe scattered to numerous snow showers. While snow accumulations will be light for the east side of Washington and Oregon, snow covered roadways will cause travel delays. Travelers need to be prepared for winter driving conditions. Make sure you have blankets, phone chargers, and warm and dry clothing if traveling over the mountains. The Blue Mountains, the Ochoco-John Day Highlands, the higher elevations of Wallowa County, and the east slopes of the Washington and Oregon Cascades will observe 1 to 3 inches of new snow today and tonight. The Cascade crest and the higher peaks of the Wallowa Mountains will receive around 3 to 6 inches. Locally heavier accumulations can be expected if brief heavy snow showers occur. A chance of mountain snow showers is forecast for Monday with light snow accumulations expected.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 02:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WINDY AND COLDER FOR MOTHER`S DAY WITH SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH EARLY THIS WEEK * Winds: Widespread strong winds will continue today. Expect rough air for plane travel and possible travel restrictions for high profile vehicles. Check with CalTrans and/or NDOT for the current road information. Areas of blowing dust are possible, and backcountry and ski recreation will be impacted along with rough conditions on area lakes. * Temperatures: A strong cold front will roll through today. This front will usher in a much colder airmass through the first half of the week. Temperatures will be 15-25 degrees below normal. While there is still some uncertainty due to winds and cloud cover, it`s likely we will have frost and freeze concerns through Wednesday morning. Watch those sprinklers and protect any sensitive vegetation ahead of time. * Snow: We will see periods of snow and pellet showers along with slight chances for thunderstorms through Tuesday. The best chance for accumulating snow in the mountains appears to be this afternoon and evening as the cold front moves in with more scattered showers Monday and Tuesday. Check travel conditions before heading over the hill. Sorry mom. We`ll do better next year.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Southern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Osceola; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Patchy Dense Fog Across Portions of Osceola and southern Brevard counties Early This Morning At 710 AM, traffic cameras and satellite imagery showed locally dense fog had formed across portions of Osceola and southern Brevard counties. The fog appeared to be a little more dense and widespread along Florida`s Turnpike between Yeehaw Junction and St. Cloud, and across Interstate 95 from Melbourne to Palm Bay. Visibilities across this area may be reduced to around a quarter of a mile or less. Motorist on areas roadways in these areas should prepare to encounter rapid changes in visibility from locally dense fog. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. The fog is expected to lift and diminish by 9 AM.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Casitas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Casitas WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lake Casitas. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Up to 6 inches above 4000 feet. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Holmes, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 445 PM EDT. Target Area: Holmes; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Killbuck Creek Near Killbuck affecting Holmes and Wayne Counties. For the Killbuck Creek...including Killbuck...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Killbuck Creek Near Killbuck. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Several low lying roads in Holmes County including Township Roads 91 and 92, and County Roads 621 and 622 are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM EDT Sunday was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 10.8 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 07/15/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Marshall, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 05:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Marshall; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 03:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Monday. For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley, Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley; Chukchi Sea Coast; Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys; Lower Yukon Valley; Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula; Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast; Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys; Upper Kuskokwim Valley; Yukon Delta Wintery Weather Expected Through Monday A strong front continues to move over the West Coast and will push into the Western Interior this afternoon with accumulating snowfall, and south to southwest winds gusting up to 40 mph along the coast and up to 30 mph inland. Snow will taper off across the area on Monday. In general, low elevations can expect up to 1-3 inches of snow, with up to 3-5 inches possible over the higher terrain. For the latest forecast, go to www.weather.gov/afg
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN

