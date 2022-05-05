ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Nelsonville officer killed on duty honored in ceremony

By Will Carroll
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

LONDON, OHIO (WOWK) – Officer Scott Dawley, of Nelsonville, and four other officers were honored today in a memorial ceremony.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, members of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission, and law enforcement officers from throughout the state gathered today to honor their fallen brothers.

The 34th Ohio Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony was held at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London. This ceremony serves as an occasion to honor and thank the 5 officers who died last year, and all Ohio Peace Officers who’ve died since 1823.

“They are remembered in stone because they – and those who continue their work – are the foundation of our society, and therefore, they are the foundation of all the good things the rest of us enjoy,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “These names are carved in stone so that they resist the passage of time – the wear and tear of cold and ice, and especially, the dimming of memory.”

Officer Dawley died in a three-vehicle crash while responding to dispatch reporting gunfire. A seven-year veteran of the force, he left behind his wife and seven children.

Other officers honored at the ceremony are:

  • Officer Brandon Stalker- Toledo PD
  • Deputy Donald Gilreath- Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office
  • Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore- Dept. of Natural Resources
  • Officer Shane Bartek- Cleveland PD
