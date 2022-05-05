Ultra-Rare 1971 Chevy Corvette ZR2 Indy Auction Bound

The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette is 182.3 inches long. That is 7.9 inches longer than the Audi R8, which squeezes a V-10 into its engine bay. It’s 3.8 inches longer than the Acura NSX, and 2.6 inches longer than the Ferrari 296 GTB. And much of that extravagant length is concentrated aft of the cabin. The C8 is radically cab-forward, and from a three-quarter view, front or rear, it can look like the front third of the car is being swallowed by an 8/7ths scale version of itself. Or as if it’s in the process of telescoping, like the Rinspeed Presto. The Corvette looks fantastic in profile and dead on, but it isn’t as tidy, visually, as it might be if it didn’t have about 20 inches separating the engine bay from the rear bumper. There’s just no disguising the Corvette’s big ol’ trunk.
