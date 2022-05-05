ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UHP, UDOT to discuss recent fatal crashes

By Hayley Crombleholme, KUTV
KUTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — It has been a deadly week for cyclists and pedestrians on Utah roads this week, with five people killed. Today local and state agencies are coming together to address this recent string of fatal...

kutv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Alleged Kennecott trespasser injured in crash on SR 201

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect allegedly trespassed and was driving around Kennecott property Friday morning before being injured in a crash, police said. Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler said the individual's vehicle was seen on the premises around 3:40 a.m., and authorities eventually spiked its tires on the Kennecott property.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
KUTV

Fatal auto peds, crashes involving substances on the rise in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three children and a pregnant mother have all lost their lives recently to drivers accused of being under the influence. It’s a dangerous trend that seems to be getting worse in our state. It’s happening before we begin what’s known as the “100 deadliest days,” the summer months when school is out and more people are on the road.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Police bodycam reveals moment mother learns missing autistic son had been found alive two years later

Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Mendenhall
The Independent

Two toddlers killed when driver ‘high on meth’ ploughs into Utah horse stable

A 25-year-old male driver allegedly under the influence of meth crashed into a horse stable in Utah, killing two three-year-old boys, according to police. On Monday night, the toddlers were playing inside the barn in Eagle Mountain, a city roughly 30 miles south of Salt Lake City, when Kent Cody Barlow, 25, allegedly “rolled into” the horse stable and hit the boys.Deputies responding to the scene and found the two boys “75 feet from where they were playing”. Both were immediately pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Tuesday. Mr Barlow’s passengers told Utah County Sheriff investigators...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Udot#Utah Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Uhp#Spanish
The Independent

Cops: Body in barrel in Lake Mead was man who had been shot

The body found inside a barrel in the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead after the lake's level was depleted amid drought is that a man who was shot, police said Tuesday.The killing probably happened between the mid-1970s and the early 1980s because the victim was wearing shoes that were manufactured during that period, said homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.The barrel was found Sunday in the Lake Mead National Recreational Area by boaters who informed authorities.Drought has dropped the water level of Lake Mead on the Colorado River in southern Nevada and northern Arizona so...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Water Desk

As Lake Powell dries up, the US turns to creative accounting for a short-term fix

Earlier this month, as water levels in the Lake Powell reservoir fell to record lows amid the ongoing Western drought, the federal government asked seven states that rely on the Colorado River to work out an emergency conservation deal. The states had been scheduled to receive river water that was stored in the lake, but releasing the water would have drained the reservoir further, threatening its ability to generate hydroelectric power for millions of people and raising utility bills for towns and tribes across the West. The feds also revealed that declining reservoir levels would endanger the tubes that carry water past the dam’s hydropower turbine, potentially depriving multiple communities of drinking water and compromising “public health and safety.”
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KUTV

Firefighters battling new wildfire 'Carcass Creek' near Grover

GROVER, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple agencies responded to a wildfire near Grover on Friday. Officials said the fire, officially named Carcass Creek Fire, was reported at 4:30 p.m. It was burning just outside Capitol Reef National Park. According to Utah Fire, the fire was active and was threatening a...
WAYNE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Ogden woman gets conservation head start on new water guidelines

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Most of Joanne Lawrence’s front yard in Ogden is suddenly almost grass free—which she wants—for a “foodscaping” project to produce healthy vegetables and fruits, and conserve water. “You know, food is a hobby,” said Lawrence, a retired Weber State University...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Man found dead from apparent gunshot wound at St. George home

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A 37-year-old man was found dead when police were called to a home in Washington County. Officials with the St. George Police Department said 911 emergency dispatchers receives a call of a gunshot victim Saturday around 7:30 a.m. They responded to a home on...
SAINT GEORGE, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy