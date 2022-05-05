Scranton man sentenced to five years in prison for drug trafficking

SCRANTON, LACKWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has been sentenced for trafficking methamphetamines.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, 33-year-old Cory O’Connor has been sentenced to five years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

The sentencing comes after police discovered over 110 grams of methamphetamine at O’Conner’s residence. O’Conner was also found to be in possession of a firearm.

