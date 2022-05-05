ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police offering reward after synagogue vandalized in Portland

Cover picture for the articlePolice are offering a reward for information regarding recent acts of vandalism and arson against a synagogue in Portland, Oregon. Scorch marks were discovered Monday on the doors of Congregation Beth Israel in northwest Portland. Anti-Semitic graffiti that read “Die Juden” was scrawled in yellow spray paint against one of its...

