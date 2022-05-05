What is the rare disorder that killed star Roswell quarterback Robbie Roper?

Robbie Roper

ROSWELL, Ga. — Months after the death of a star Roswell High School football player, his family has revealed the rare genetic disorder that caused his death.

Star quarterback Robbie Roper died at 18 years old days after shoulder surgery in Dec. 2021.

Roper’s father, James Roper, revealed this week that his son died of a rare and previously undiagnosed genetic disorder known as a urea cycle disorder (UCD).

So what are the rare group of disorders?

People who suffer from one of the eight UCDs are unable to properly filter ammonia from the bloodstream, leading to a buildup of toxicity, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Normally, when a person eats proteins, the body breaks it down into amino acids and uses what it needs. The rest is broken down in to waste through a process called the urea cycle.

A person with a UCD can’t clear waste from their bloodstream.

Children born with severe forms of UCD often get severely ill 36 to 48 hours after birth, but in people with mild or partial cases of the deficiency, the toxic accumulation of ammonia may be triggered by an illness or stress, like surgery.

Ammonia is extremely toxic, particularly to the central nervous system. Signs of hyperammonemia are fatigue, poor appetite, vomiting and irritability. The illness can progress to coma and death.

James Roper, Robbie Roper’s father, said the family was unaware of Roper’s illness until after his surgery.

People who suffer from UCDs get a defective gene from each parents.

There is no cure for UCDs, but there are treatments to manage long-term symptoms. They include providing more calories during times of stress, medications to remove nitrogen, supplements of amino acids and a low-protein, high-calorie diet.

