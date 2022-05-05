ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

What is the rare disorder that killed star Roswell quarterback Robbie Roper?

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPGsL_0fUBmpt800
Robbie Roper

ROSWELL, Ga. — Months after the death of a star Roswell High School football player, his family has revealed the rare genetic disorder that caused his death.

Star quarterback Robbie Roper died at 18 years old days after shoulder surgery in Dec. 2021.

Roper’s father, James Roper, revealed this week that his son died of a rare and previously undiagnosed genetic disorder known as a urea cycle disorder (UCD).

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

So what are the rare group of disorders?

People who suffer from one of the eight UCDs are unable to properly filter ammonia from the bloodstream, leading to a buildup of toxicity, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Normally, when a person eats proteins, the body breaks it down into amino acids and uses what it needs. The rest is broken down in to waste through a process called the urea cycle.

A person with a UCD can’t clear waste from their bloodstream.

Children born with severe forms of UCD often get severely ill 36 to 48 hours after birth, but in people with mild or partial cases of the deficiency, the toxic accumulation of ammonia may be triggered by an illness or stress, like surgery.

Ammonia is extremely toxic, particularly to the central nervous system. Signs of hyperammonemia are fatigue, poor appetite, vomiting and irritability. The illness can progress to coma and death.

James Roper, Robbie Roper’s father, said the family was unaware of Roper’s illness until after his surgery.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

People who suffer from UCDs get a defective gene from each parents.

There is no cure for UCDs, but there are treatments to manage long-term symptoms. They include providing more calories during times of stress, medications to remove nitrogen, supplements of amino acids and a low-protein, high-calorie diet.

Roswell quarterback Robbie Roper has died, family says Family, friends and the Georgia high school football community are mourning the loss of a beloved football player.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Roswell, GA
Football
Roswell, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
CANCER
The Spun

Look: Alabama Fans React To Ex-Player's Harsh Comment

Earlier Thursday, former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall had a tough message for the Crimson Tide fanbase. "One thing that really stood out is the culture. Bama fans — they’re not really loving, if I could say — even when you leave,” Hall told Horns247. “Texas fans are like a family. They love you unconditionally. They want the best for you and want to make sure you’re striving to be the best person you are, whether it’s people in the stands, players or coaches. They’re all connected, which is a good thing."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Disorder#Calories#American Football#Roswell High School#Ucd#Wsb Tv News
WRBL News 3

4 Georgians sentenced in $900K multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Several people from Georgia, including two people from Columbus, involved in a theft ring targeting Sam’s Club stores in which nearly a million dollars worth of merchandise was stolen are going to prison after being convicted in a federal case. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
11Alive

Atlanta woman finds gun in rental car

ATLANTA — A gun was the last thing Marianna MacLeod expected to find in the glove box of her rental car. And yet, after a weekend trip to Tennessee, the surprise discovery was made Sunday. MacLeod immediately called the rental company but said she spent hours trying to reach...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

18 Excellent Mexican Restaurants in Atlanta

Atlanta and its sprawling metropolitan area feature numerous Mexican restaurants serving a wide range of regional and hyper-regional dishes from around Mexico. Whether seeking out one of Atlanta’s many marisquerias (seafood restaurants), Sinaloan-style chicken, or comforting taquerias offering heaping plates of tacos and enchiladas, or even tlayudas, tortas, chimichangas, and tamales, folks will find a Mexican restaurant serving what they’re craving. This map consists of just a few Mexican restaurants around Atlanta to consider, highlighting the vast variety of dishes found throughout Mexico.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
142K+
Followers
103K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy