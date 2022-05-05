ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

These two Bruins players were fined $5,000 each for incidents in Game 2

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL took another look at a physical Game 2 between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes from Wednesday night and determined more discipline was needed for a couple B's players. The league announced Thursday it has fined Bruins forward Brad Marchand...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

How former Red Sox players have fared so far this season

The Boston Red Sox have been tough to watch through the first month of the 2022 season. They're now 10-16 following Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Angels and have dropped five consecutive series. As their struggles continue, it's a good time to check in on how some familiar faces...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
NBC Sports

Umpire apologizes for viral MadBum hand check, ejection

It's rare when an MLB umpire admits to an on-field mistake, but after the events that occurred in Miami on Wednesday, Dan Bellino had no choice. Bellino issued an apology Friday for his actions during a viral incident with Madison Bumgarner that ended with the first base umpire ejecting the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Pyotr Kochetkov
FanSided

Red Sox: 3 glaring roster holes keeping Boston out of the World Series

These three glaring roster holes will keep the Boston Red Sox from going to the World Series. Early results for the 2022 Boston Red Sox have not been promising. They were one of four teams that began the year looking like they could contend for the American League East crown. Right now, they appear likely to finish in fourth place ahead of only the Baltimore Orioles.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Ex NBA All-Star Walker's 'nuclear take': Poole better than Steph

There are bold takes, and then there is the one former NBA All-Star Antoine Walker made on Fox Sports’ “First Things First.”. But is it really as co-host Nick Wright puts it, a “nuclear take”?. This is the key line from Walker, the former three-time NBA...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox’ Trevor Story’s brutally honest take on the Boston boo-birds

Any professional athlete in a large market has to understand that the fans will let you know when you are struggling. They will especially let you know when you are slashing .210/.293/.296 with no homers after signing a massive 6-year, $140 million dollar contract with the Boston Red Sox over the offseason. The fans in Boston are a passionate bunch and they love their sports, whether it’s the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, or Bruins. And Trevor Story has found that out the hard way.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Br Openice#Forbort
CBS New York

Yankees postpone Friday night's game against Texas Rangers

NEW YORK -- The series opener between the Texas Rangers and Yankees was postponed in advance of Friday night's scheduled first pitch because of the forecast for sustained inclement weather in the New York area.The postponement was announced nearly eight hours before game time.Texas and New York will make up the game in a doubleheader on Sunday. The teams are also scheduled to play Saturday, when there is again a significant chance for rain.New York has a majors-best 18-7 record. The Rangers are 10-14, but have a season-best four-game winning streak after winning both games in their interleague series at Philadelphia.The teams didn't immediately announce their pitching plans for Saturday. Gerritt Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA) was scheduled to pitch for the Yankees on Friday night against Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston

ESPN rates Patriots’ 1st-round trade best deal of 2022 NFL Draft

But ESPN's Seth Walder questions whether or not the Cole Strange pick might have wasted the value the Patriots accrued in the trade. While Kendrick Bourne didn’t seem to like the move, trading back in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft might have been the best thing the Patriots did on Thursday night, according to the numbers at least.
NFL
NBC Sports

Red Sox' top pitching prospect throws no-hitter for Double-A Portland

It's been a week to remember for Boston Red Sox prospect Brayan Bello. One day after cracking Baseball America's Top 100 Prospects list, the right-hander showed why he's considered the top pitching prospect in Boston's system. Bello tossed a seven-inning no-hitter in the second game of the Portland Sea Dogs' doubleheader on Thursday night.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bruins star Brad Marchand slapped with big fine for dirty hit on Canes’ Pyotr Kochetkov

The Boston Bruins find themselves down 2-0 in their first-round NHL Playoffs matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, having failed to steal a win on the road. Tensions have flared in each of the first two games of the series, particularly so in Wednesday night’s battle. Bruins star Brad Marchand has been slapped with a $5,000 fine, the maximum allowed under the league’s CBA, for slashing Pyotr Kochetkov in Wednesday’s loss, according to NHL Player Safety.
NHL
NBC Sports

Grizzlies' Bane believes only Steph is better 3-point shooter

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane has been relatively quiet through the first two games of the second-round NBA playoff series against the Warriors as he plays through a back injury, but his confidence appears to be through the roof. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bane claimed that Steph Curry...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Draymond's Middle Fingers

The NBA has announced its punishment for Golden State Warriors standout Draymond Green's double-barreled middle finger salute in Memphis Tuesday. For flipping both birds toward the Grizzlies' crowd, Green has been fined $25,000. The veteran forward made the gesture during the first half of Memphis 106-101 win two nights ago.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy