ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas governor appoints new top ADH positions

5newsonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he will be appointing Dr. Jennifer Dillaha as the director of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). Dr. Dillaha has been with the ADH since 2001 and was named...

www.5newsonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
KHBS

Washington County, Arkansas issues emergency declaration

JOHNSON, Ark. — Government officials in Washington County, Arkansas have sent a disaster proclamation to the governor's office, John Luther, county emergency manager, told 40/29 News. The proclamation was issued because of widespread damage from floodwaters. Crews performed more than 30 water rescues in Washington County between 2:30 a.m....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Eagle 106.3

How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have In Arkansas?

Do you know how many dogs you can legally have in Arkansas? What about Texas?. We are all dog lovers correct? I have two silly boxers named Haus and Deisel. But these questions came upon in one of your meetings. How many dogs can you have in Arkansas? What about in Texas? Here is a picture of my two dogs Haus is the big brindle one.
TEXARKANA, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Arkansas hosts Steel Horse motorcycle rally

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Steel Horse motorcycle rally is roaring back into Fort Smith. Organizers estimated about 130,000 people attended last year's rally. They believe it brought $19.6 million into the local economy. More than 70 vendors will be at the event this year. Dennis Snow, rally founder...
FORT SMITH, AR
KATV

Arkansas storms leave streets and homes across the state flooded

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Thursday storms in Arkansas were widespread across the state and brought plenty of rain that some flood areas couldn't handle. KATV viewers near and far were affected by the tornado-originated storm that ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma late Wednesday. In Washington County in...
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adh#Governor#The Chief Of Staff
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas business leader, philanthropist dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro businessman Wallace W. Fowler, Sr. has died. A 2011 inductee into the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame, Fowler was instrumental in developing several businesses throughout Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas. A native of Manila, he attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville before joining the Army.
JONESBORO, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Kait 8

Out of time: Services stop on last 24-hour Jonesboro pharmacy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The door has closed on the final round-the-clock option for Jonesboro citizens to get their medications, leaving options scarce. Traffic flow came to an end just weeks ago after the Walgreens at Highland and Southwest Driver stopped their 24-hour pharmacy services. Dr. Shane Speights, Dean at...
JONESBORO, AR
KYTV

SAMPLE BALLOTS: What’s up for a vote in Arkansas’ May 24 Primary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Arkansans will head to the polls to decide primary races for federal, state, and countywide offices. The election is on May 4. Early voting begins on May 9. BALLOT HIGHLIGHTS:. The Republican primary for U.S. Senate highlights the ballot. Incumbent Senator John Boozman faces a primary...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy