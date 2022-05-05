ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karol G becomes first woman to hold Top 2 Latin song spots since Selena with chart-topping single “Provenza”

By Rebecah Jacobs
 2 days ago

Karol G is already in a league of her own, and now, she’s making history alongside one of the biggest Latin music icons of our time.

The Colombian superstar continues breaking records with her new single “Provenza,” which is already the greatest debut in her career to date. Growing quickly to the top positions globally, “Provenza” has become the #1 Latin song across the globe.

“Provenza” debuted as #1 on the Billboard Latin Streaming Songs and Latin Digital Song Sales charts. Additionally, the single bows #2 in Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart converting Karol as the first female artist to have the top 2 slots on the chart since Selena in 1995. The single has also entered Billboard’s coveted Hot 100 Songs chart at the #36 position.

Plus, the official video for the single has garnered 49 million views since its release, peaking as the #1 trending video globally and in the USA across all genres.

The song has climbed to the top of the global chart on Spotify, boasting the #5 position and achieving the #1 spot in 11 countries across the world. “Provenza” became the #1 Latin single on Spotify, where Karol G has once again shattered boundaries, becoming the only woman within the top 5 global chart, marking Karol’s 3rd top 5 on the platform.

With her latest achievement, Karol is the first female artist to have the top 2 slots on the chart since Selena in 1995. “Provenza” has also entered Billboard’s coveted Hot 100 Songs chart at the #36 position.

Following the release of her latest single, the Colombian singer is set to embark on her $trip Love Tour, which she announced last week. The tour will visit 30 cities in North America, starting with the Chicago, Illinois, on September 6. Karol will also make stops in New York, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, Houston, Las Vegas and more before wrapping in Vancouver, BC on October 29.



