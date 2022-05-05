Alton man charged with drugs near church

The Telegraph (The Telegraph)

EDWARDSVILLE — An Alton man was charged with a Class X drug felony on Wednesday.

James H. Hardimon, 64, of Alton, was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance while located within 500 feet of a church.

The case was presented by the Alton Police Department.

According to court documents, on May 3 Hardimon allegedly had less than 15 grams of cocaine, with the intent to deliver, within the Living Word Apostolic Church in Alton.

Bail was set at $150,000.

In a separate case, Justin T. McClain, 24, of Granite City, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Granite City Police Department.

According to court documents, McClain allegedly had less than five grams of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $20,000.