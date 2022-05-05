Amazon Outlet Fashion Finds You Can Buy Now for Under $15

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping on a budget? Not a problem at all. Amazon Outlet has plenty of deals to help revamp your wardrobe with trendy and timeless fashion finds. Even name brands are on major sale. We're seeing deals up to 75% off on clothing and more!

Check out some of our favorite style picks currently on Amazon Outlet below — from clothing to must-have accessories. Oh, and all of these picks are under $15 right now!

These French Terry Joggers

Amazon

That's right, these Hanes joggers are now under $10. Pretty wild saving nearly $30 on a name-brand pick with so many five-star reviews — but we're not questioning it! Just adding to cart!

Get the Hanes Tri-Blend French Terry Jogger With Pockets (originally $38) for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Clip-On Earrings

Amazon

Chunky gold hoops are very popular lately, and we love that these earrings are clip-on style so anyone can wear them. The twisted "croissant" style is so chic!

Get the CLASSYZINT 14K Gold-Plated Clip-On Earrings (originally $13) for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Strapless Dress

Amazon

This dress could work as a cover-up at the beach or pool, but it's totally ready for all other sorts of summery occasions too — a farmer's market, a picnic or maybe a backyard party with your best friends. Oh, and can we talk about how cute the fringe trim is?

Get the Just Quella Tube Top Beach Mini Dress (originally $20) for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Straw Bag

Amazon

No need to spend a few hundred dollars for a cute bag. This straw crossbody is going to have everyone asking you where you bought it — especially with those adorable pom pom details!

Get the CHIC DIARY Straw Clutch Bag (originally $19) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Halter Top

Amazon

A lightweight, flowy top? Yes, please! Always! This one has halter spaghetti straps that tie in the back, plus an emphasized peplum hem. A great pick for wearing with denim shorts or even leggings!

Get the GAMISOTE Spahetti Strap Peplum Flowy Halter Top (originally $21) for just $14.69 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 5, 2022, but are subject to change.

