West Virginia loves to get on base. Well, every ball club does of course, but the Mountaineers truly thrive once they get there. As one of the best base-stealing teams in the country, WVU has been able to get its men in scoring position with relative ease, leading the Big 12 with 139 steals. A lot of the time, though, those men stay stranded on the base paths, leaving a run unscored for the Mountaineers.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO