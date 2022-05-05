ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

One Killed in Semi-Truck Crash near Betteravia Road [Santa Maria, CA]

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA MARIA, CA (May 5, 2022) – A semi-truck crash near Betteravia Road claimed the life of one person Monday morning, police said. According to the police, the crash happened around 6:35 a.m. near East Betteravia Road and Philbric Road. Unfortunately, one person in a sedan was pronounced...

L.A. Weekly

Faith Grant Dies in 3-Vehicle Accident on Gilman Springs Road [Hemet, CA]

26-Year-Old Woman Killed, 5 Injured in Gilman Springs Multi-Car Crash. The crash happened around 11:00 p.m., along Gilman Springs and Kevin Road, in Moreno Valley. For reasons under investigation, three vehicles collided in the area. In addition, first responders used a hydraulic tool to rescue one person trapped inside the wreckage.
HEMET, CA
KGET

Woman dies after accident on North Chester Ave in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The pedestrian, an elderly woman in a wheelchair, later died from her injuries at the hospital, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officials said both the woman and the driver were heading west on a green light, and the woman was struck as the driver made a right turn. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said […]
OILDALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint

A 19-year-old was arrested by Border Patrol agents after being accused of attempting to smuggle nearly $355,000 worth of narcotics. The suspect arrived at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint in Borrego Springs at around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the agency, the agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the Jeep to secondary The post Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX40

Multiple arrests made in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said there have been several arrests in the January killing of a 17-year-old girl in South Sacramento.  The sheriff’s office identified the suspects as Kenneth Adam White, 19, Carlos Vasquez, 34, Jesus Manuel Perez, 18, of Alameda County, and Alize Dnae Trask, 21, of Sacramento County. […]
KGET

Hwy 58 reopens following a deadly shooting

Officials confirmed Highway 58 opened back up at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning. They still do not have positive identification on any suspects in the shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Highway 58 remains closed following a shooting that left a person dead Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to eastbound lanes of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested for Sunday morning shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting.  KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession […]
L.A. Weekly

Maxwell Harris Fatally Struck in Motorcycle Collision on American Pacific Drive [Las Vegas, NV]

Motorcyclist Dead after Box-Truck Accident on Stephanie Street. The accident occurred at the intersection of Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive, around 9:40 a.m. Per reports, Harris was traveling south on Stephanie Street, approaching American Pacific Drive. As he entered a right-turn-only lane to pass stopped traffic, he entered the intersection against the red light.
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Car Accident on Hollister Avenue [Goleta, CA]

Vehicle Crash on Hollister Avenue Apartments Left One Hurt. The crash happened in the Grove Apartments on the 7600 block of Hollister Avenue, per initial reports. According to authorities, a vehicle malfunctioned which resulted in an accident. Furthermore, the vehicle crashed into canal drainage as a result. Meanwhile, paramedics reported...
GOLETA, CA

