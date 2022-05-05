ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, IA

100 mph chase sends Iowa woman to prison

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPTON, Iowa – A woman caught driving 100 miles per hour is going to prison. Mina Annabeth Youngbear, 26 of Toledo, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars for pleading guilty to eluding...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 8

Related
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Woman Charged For Second Time For Same Series of Crimes

A western Iowa woman has been charged with the same crimes for a second time after initial charges were dismissed. 40-year-old Melissa Dopheide has been accused of arson, involving a fire at the Wall Lake home she lived in back in the winter of 2020. That's just the first of many charges levied against her.
WALL LAKE, IA
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Hampton, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, IA
City
Hampton, IA
KIMT

Man to stand trial for high-speed chase in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is scheduled for man accused of driving over twice the speed limit. Charles Gene Barnish, 46 of Mason City, is charged with driving while barred and eluding. Law enforcement says he was arrested on April 7 after going 60 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone on S. Washington Avenue in Mason City.
MASON CITY, IA
AL.com

Vicky White fired, losing pension: No ‘wrongdoing’ by dealership that sold getaway car, authorities say

The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Iowa

It seems like everything has a list these days, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

One person arrested following a road rage incident in Pottawattamie County

(Oakland) One person was arrested following a possible road rage incident in Pottawattamie County. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Deputies were called to a possible road rage incident northbound on Highway 59 from Magnolia Road. The caller reported a vehicle was repeatedly hitting his vehicle. The suspect vehicle then turned around and went southbound on Highway 59. A Deputy located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy