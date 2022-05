BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marvin Burl Gould passed away on May 6, 2022, at the age of 82. Marv was a devoted husband, father, farmer, educator, and friend. He is survived by his wife, Judy, his two children and their spouses, Jennifer Hess and her husband Steve, and Scott Gould and his wife Karin; and his five grandchildren: Derek, Owen and Adam Hess, and Madison and Siena Gould.

