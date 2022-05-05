ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Woman arrested on charges of child endangerment

By James Munoz
 2 days ago

Kimberly Marroquin Salas, 34

VICTORIA, Texas – A 34-year-old woman is charged with child endangerment. Family members of toddler twins told 25 News Now the boy was taken to a San Antonio hospital. They said he was malnourished. They said the girl appears okay but was getting some medical tests in Victoria.

The Victoria Police Department responded to a call regarding an open CPS case at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4 in the 4400 block of North Navarro Street.

Victoria County Jail records show Kimberly Marroquin Salas charged with child endangerment causing serious bodily injury. She was booked into jail around 12:30 a.m. May 5. She’s being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

