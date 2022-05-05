ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith to sit down with David Letterman for interview on HBO just weeks after he SLAPPED Chris Rock at the Oscars

By Kylie Parham
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

WILL Smith is set to appear in an interview with David Letterman just weeks after slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

The star caused a stir when he hit the comedian in a fit of rage before accepting his Best Actor award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMkJg_0fUBgn0o00
Will Smith interviewed with David Letterman Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dke4_0fUBgn0o00
He made headlines for slapping Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvfPN_0fUBgn0o00
Will's interview with David will air on May 20 Credit: MATHIEU BITTON/NETFLIX

Prior to the viral scandal, David Letterman, 75, sat down for an interview with Will Smith, 53, for the new season of his show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

The episode has been set to air on May 20, weeks after the Academy-Award winner slapped Oscars host Chris Rock, 57, on stage.

The six-part series will also feature stars Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Ryan Reynolds.

MEDITATION RETREAT

Late last month it was revealed that Will Smith headed halfway around the world to find himself and reflect after the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCdE6_0fUBgn0o00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lhGT0_0fUBgn0o00

His departure followed being hit with a decade ban on attending the star-studded ceremony by furious Academy bosses.

Will is understood to have been keen to take a month out to “practice yoga and meditation”.

He previously said he is committed to changing his behavior so he never lashes out again.

CALLING OUT CHRIS

In a fit of anger, Will stormed on stage and slapped Chris Rock at the LA event after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s haircut.

The 50-year-old actress suffers from alopecia and rolled her eyes when the SNL star compared her to GI Jane.

After the confrontation, a stunned Chris said: "Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me."

When the video restarted, Will did not look pleased, as he yelled at Chris: "Leave my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth."

The Fresh Prince of Belair star has since kept a low profile amid fears his career could be over.

Will admitted his actions were “shocking, painful and inexcusable” before resigning from the Academy.

RED TABLE TALK

Last week, Jada, who has remained silent over the incident, confirmed she would address it in her online show Red Table Talk.

A message at the start of the latest episode read: “The Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared when the time calls.

"Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring, and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

The popular Facebook Watch program released the season 5 trailer and it promised to have plenty of notable guests, including actress Kim Basinger in her first interview of more than 10 years.

Alongside the movie star will be her daughter, Ireland Baldwin, who she shares with her ex-husband, Alec.

Other stars will include singer Janelle Monáe, Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran, and even appearances from Willow's brother Jaden and her rarely seen stepbrother Trey.

"We're back... at the table," the trailer revealed.

FAN BACKLASH

Fans were not happy that the show would sidestep the controversy of the Oscars.

One harshly wrote: "Nobody wants to hear what this family thinks about anything of importance..."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cYOcT_0fUBgn0o00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpLBq_0fUBgn0o00

Another chimed in: "So, we’re not going to talk bout that Oscar night, Jada?"

Still, some were looking forward to the show, with one commenting: "So excited to see some more real, compassionate, tough conversations led by you three incredible women..."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZeQG_0fUBgn0o00
Will won the Oscars for best actor and picture Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYoLE_0fUBgn0o00
After the slap, he left for India on a retreat

