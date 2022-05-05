ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Billionaire Pledges to Give Away His Fortune … Well, Most of It

Toll Brothers was founded by Bob and Bruce Toll in southeastern Pennsylvania in 1967.Image via Toll Brothers.

Robert Toll, who co-founded Fort Washington-based Toll Brothers, has promised to give away most of his vast fortune, writes Ash Jurberg for NewsBreak.

The son of a Ukrainian immigrant founded the luxury home builder in 1967 with his brother, Bruce. Together, they grew the company to become the nation’s fifth-biggest home builder with revenues of $6.94 billion.

The success of Toll Brothers has made Toll a billionaire, and now, he is planning to give most of his money away.

He signed the Giving Pledge founded by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett in January 2019. In signing it, he pledged to give away the majority of his fortune while he is still alive.

Toll has been big on philanthropy for a long time. Together with his wife, Jane, he established the Robert and Jane Toll Foundation and they include their children in the charitable work.

“Apart from our own commitments to social justice in many different venues, we have engaged our five children in our Foundation work and believe the Giving Pledge next-generation vehicles will provide a meaningful platform from which they can share ideas and opinions,” said Toll.

Read more about Robert Toll and the Giving Pledge at NewsBreak.

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

