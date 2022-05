The doom and gloom of college football’s future is a hot topic this offseason. From the transfer portal to NIL, there’s plenty of chatter about where the sport is heading. A few famous names from college football generations past were in Birmingham this week for the Nick Saban Legacy Award ceremony and this was certainly discussed. Former coach Steve Spurrier and Archie Manning weighed in on the evolution of the game both on and off the field.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO