Deschutes County, OR

Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council Announced Homeless Leadership Coalition’s New Lead Agency

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Oregon’s long-time homeless services coordinating body, the Homeless Leadership Coalition, announced a shift in the organization’s long-term planning approach. Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC), which supports and coordinates the activity of local governments, will step into the role of “lead agency” long filled by NeighborImpact, the region’s largest service...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#New Lead Agency#Coic#The High Desert Home#Hlc
