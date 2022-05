Problems, just like garbage, tend to pile up. And in Snohomish County, Washington, they have a whole lot of both at the moment. Public works officials in Everett said a 45-foot-tall trash mountain has sprung up in one of the city’s transfer stations, and that it’s now just five feet from the ceiling. That stinks, but to make matters worse, officials said they have staff watching the steaming pile 24 hours a day since it could burst into flames at any moment.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO