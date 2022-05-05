ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

BLUE JACKETS SIGN PROSPECT TO ELC FOLLOWING IMPRESSIVE 20+ GOAL CAMPAIGN IN FINLAND

markerzone.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a three-year, entry level contract with 2020 fourth round pick Mikael Pyyhtia. Pyyhtia, 20, had...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Flames prospect Dustin Wolf named AHL’s top goaltender

Wolf, 21, was the 214th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Flames, and since then he’s been a very good goaltender. This season, in his first pro season, he was the AHL’s leader in wins and among the league leaders in save percentage and goals against average – and that was without registering a single shutout. He was recalled by the Flames twice, dressing as backup in two games but not seeing any game action.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Jiri Kulich – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: HC Energie Karlovy Vary (Czechia) NHL Central Scouting: 13th (amongst EU skaters) There are not many high-end Czechia prospects in this draft, but Jiri Kulich is definitely one of them. In fact, the last time Czechia had a first-round pick was when the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche selected Filip Zadina and Martin Kaut 6th and 16th respectively in 2018. Even this year, the newly-named nation may not boast a first-round pick as Kulich is ranked all over the place from as high as 18th to as low as 41st. However, most of those other rankings were released before the 2022 Under-18 World Championship in Germany, a tournament in which he dominated.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elc#Pyyhtia
NHL

Seattle Signs Finnish D-Man

Free agent Peetro Seppala, 21, signs three-year NHL entry-level contract after four seasons in Finland's top pro league and 43 international games with country's juniors teams. As general manager Ron Francis and the Seattle Kraken front office embark on filling 2022-23 NHL and American Hockey League Coachella Valley rosters, the team announced Saturday the signing of Finnish defenseman Peetro Seppala to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $762,500.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Flyers sign G Ivan Fedotov to entry-level contract

Fedotov, the club's seventh-round pick (188th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, inks a one-year ELC. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed goaltender Ivan Fedotov, the club's seventh-round pick (188th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, to a one-year entry-level contract, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Kraken Prospect Report: Daccord, Evans, Kartye & More

They say that “April showers bring May flowers,” and while the jury is still out on that, we know that with May comes another Kraken Prospect Report. This one will be geared toward players who are playing playoff hockey this season. It’s the start of the best time of year, so let’s get going.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sam Rinzel – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Chaska High/Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL) NHL Central Scouting: 19th (amongst North American Skaters) Certain things in the NHL Draft appear every year like clockwork. There are players who rise rapidly after a slow start. There are those who fall dramatically after a great start due to injury or performance. Then there’s the one player in high school who stands out above the rest and asserts themselves as we get closer to the draft. It seems that player in 2022 is Chaska High’s Sam Rinzel.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Penguins bring 2-1 series lead into game 4 against the Rangers

LINE: Rangers -116, Penguins -104; over/under is 6. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Penguins lead series 2-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Rangers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Penguins won the last matchup 7-4. Evan Rodrigues scored two goals in the victory.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh and New York square off with series tied 1-1

LINE: Rangers -123, Penguins +103; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins for game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers won the previous matchup 5-2.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Prospects Report: Bains, Keppen, Persson, Podkolzin & More

In this playoff edition of the Vancouver Canucks prospects report, Arshdeep Bains has continued to produce in the postseason for the Red Deer Rebels, while Viktor Persson has rediscovered his offensive game with the Kamloops Blazers. Meanwhile, out east, Ethan Keppen has led the Flint Firebirds to the second round of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs after a 4-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack in the franchise’s first-ever Game 7.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy