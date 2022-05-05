BLUE JACKETS SIGN PROSPECT TO ELC FOLLOWING IMPRESSIVE 20+ GOAL CAMPAIGN IN FINLAND

2021-22 Team: HC Energie Karlovy Vary (Czechia) NHL Central Scouting: 13th (amongst EU skaters) There are not many high-end Czechia prospects in this draft, but Jiri Kulich is definitely one of them. In fact, the last time Czechia had a first-round pick was when the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche selected Filip Zadina and Martin Kaut 6th and 16th respectively in 2018. Even this year, the newly-named nation may not boast a first-round pick as Kulich is ranked all over the place from as high as 18th to as low as 41st. However, most of those other rankings were released before the 2022 Under-18 World Championship in Germany, a tournament in which he dominated.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO