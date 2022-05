BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A northwest Bend woman confronted a man she found hiding under her bed Friday night, and he ran – but left behind a police property receipt from a day earlier, when he was arrested after being found sleeping in a garage on the city’s eastside, in possession of stolen high-end camping and hunting gear, police said. The post Coast man arrested in Bend — again; police say he was found hiding under woman’s bed appeared first on KTVZ.

8 DAYS AGO