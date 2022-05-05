Tornadoes touch down in Oklahoma as severe weather moves into Texas

As the latest storms moved through the two states, multiple tornadoes were seen in parts of Oklahoma and Texas. And unfortunately, they will continue to be a problem for Texas in the upcoming weekend.

One of the twisters caused significant damage in Seminole, Oklahoma. The city said that all of the damage was to homes, schools, and infrastructure.

Similar scenes have been reported in parts of northeast Texas as six tornadoes were spotted.

The damage is being assessed. There have been no deaths reported.

