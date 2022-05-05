ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tornadoes touch down in Oklahoma as severe weather moves into Texas

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0fUBcbYw00 As the latest storms moved through the two states, multiple tornadoes were seen in parts of Oklahoma and Texas. And unfortunately, they will continue to be a problem for Texas in the upcoming weekend.

One of the twisters caused significant damage in Seminole, Oklahoma. The city said that all of the damage was to homes, schools, and infrastructure.

Similar scenes have been reported in parts of northeast Texas as six tornadoes were spotted.

The damage is being assessed. There have been no deaths reported.

WATCH HERE: TORNADOES RIP THROUGH OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS:

No deaths have been reported as multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Oklahoma and Texas, but the forecast warns there could be more severe weather on the way.

For more information and updates on severe weather, watch ABC13 on the 24/7 Live Stream, or download the ABC13 app.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Footage captures massive tornado heading for tiny Texas town

A massive tornado has been captured on camera tearing towards the town of Lockett, Texas, in the early hours of Wednesday.The sheriff’s department in Wilbarger County reported "extensive structural damage" in the small town that lies close to the Oklahoma border, according to news outlet Weather.com.Wilberger County Sheriff Brian Fritze told News Channel 6 that first responders could not assess damage or downed power lines overnight but said that several homes and barns appeared to suffer extensive damage. Sheriff Fritze also confirmed there were no significant injuries or deaths.The video showed a huge column of dust heading towards wind...
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

WATCH: Tornado hits marijuana farm in Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes spun while a storm moved through Maud, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed to sister station KOCO 5 that a tornado hit a marijuana farm. They have not said if anyone was injured. Video above was captured the moment the tornado hit the marijuana farm and other areas near...
MAUD, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Seminole, TX
City
Seminole, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornadoes In Texas#Severe Weather#Northeast Texas#Live Stream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WREG

‘I’m in a tornado!’: Arkansas farmer catches viral video of storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
News On 6

VIDEO: Tornado On The Ground Reported Near Earlsboro

News 9 Storm Tracker Tom Pastrano spotted a tornado on the ground Wednesday evening. The tornado was located between Earlsboro and Seminole shortly after 8:30 p.m. According to News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne, News 9's Reflectivity Radar has detected debris in the air.
EARLSBORO, OK
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
126K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy