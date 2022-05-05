ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DIA opens 16 new gates as part of expansion

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0jrW_0fUBcW6B00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The largest expansion at Denver International Airport since the Westin Hotel in 2015 is now complete, as Mayor Hancock and airport officials celebrate more than a dozen new gates on Concourse C.

Sixteen new gates are leased by Southwest Airlines, and the expansion represents 530,000 square feet. Southwest will start operating out of the new gates in early June. The space features a new outdoor patio, pet relief areas, extra seating and eight additional spaces for shopping and dining.

Southwest Airlines opens hangar at DIA ushering in new jobs

The expansion comes as Southwest is building a larger footprint at the airport, with a brand new hangar , bringing additional aviation jobs to the Denver metro.

Mayor Hanock and DEN CEO Phil Washington cut the ribbon for the new expansion Thursday.

You can watch the ribbon cutting on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Thrillist

Spirit Airlines' Latest Sale Gets You $55 Fares Across the U.S.

Say what you will about Spirit Airlines, but the budget-friendly carrier is tried and true when it comes to cheap flights—even if that means abiding by some stricter baggage rules. The airline is officially launching its latest sale, which gets you fares for as little as $55 right now...
TRAVEL
CBS Denver

Nonstop Romance As Air France Resumes Service From Denver To Paris

By Anna Maria Basquez DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport is resuming its romance with the City of Love. Denver to Paris nonstop flights by Air France began Wednesday again after taking a hiatus since last fall, according to DIA officials. One flight will take off on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The first flight came in from Paris during the 3 p.m. hour Wednesday at DIA. “We’re super excited about this,” said Stephanie Figueroa, public information officer with DIA. “I’m going to take it myself in a few weeks. France is an important market in terms of visitors and tourism for the state...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dia#Kdvr#Concourse C Sixteen#Southwest Airlines#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy