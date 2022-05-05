ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinpoint Weather: Strong to severe storms Friday

By John Carroll
wfxrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong to severe storms are likely to arrive tomorrow in the afternoon with gusty winds as the main issue. The storms will be part of a large complex that is expected to give us stormy weather into the night Friday...

