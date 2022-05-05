ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin flight turns back as pilot hadn't completed final flying test

By Hafsa Khalil, CNN
WJCL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Virgin Atlantic flight heading to New York's JKF Airport turned back to London Heathrow after it emerged the first officer hadn't completed the airline's final flying test. Flight VS3 was around 40 minutes into the journey on Monday when a "rostering error" emerged, leading to the flight returning to London,...

