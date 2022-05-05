ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Escape into Nature in the Heart of Jacksonville (FCL May 5, 2022)

First Coast News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEco Adventure supports the University's objectives by offering experiences that cultivate awareness...

www.firstcoastnews.com

News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best waterfront dining: Safe Harbor Seafood Restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the mood for some seafood with a great view?. Safe Harbor Seafood Restaurant was voted Jacksonville’s best waterfront dining. The dockside eatery catches and prepares fresh, local seafood daily, according to its website. Customers can watch the boats offload fresh-caught seafood directly into our...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Farm Share to distribute food on Friday, Saturday in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food on Friday and Saturday to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, distributions will be drive-thru only and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
Abby Joseph

The 3 Best Beaches in Florida

Florida's coastline provides a wealth of vacation options for people from all walks of life. Whether you're looking for a family-friendly spot to enjoy the sun and sand or a party-centric venue where you can let loose and have some fun, there's sure to be a beach in Florida that's perfect for you. And with almost 1,200 miles of coastline, you'll have plenty of beaches to choose from! So pack your bags and head down to the Sunshine State for some sun, surf, and sand. You won't regret it.
FLORIDA STATE
Field & Stream

Florida Anglers Boat Giant 832-Pound Potential State Record Bluefin Tuna

On what was supposed to be an offshore trip for marlin, a group of anglers in Florida just caught an absolutely massive bluefin tuna. While fishing onboard the No Name about 160 miles off the coast of Destin, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico, Captain Jake Matney and deck mates Devin Sarver and Jett Tolbert hooked into the giant. They took turns fighting the fish, which ultimately took five hours to subdue. Jennifer Matney, Jeremiah Matney, and Jacob Matney—members of the captain’s family—were also on the boat.
DESTIN, FL
natureworldnews.com

Alligator Drinks Box of Diet Coke Cans at Florida Couple’s Home

An alligator with a thirst for sodas drank a box full of Diet Coke cans at a garage in a Florida house recently. The homeowners were initially surprised after they caught the gator gulping on the soft drinks, which were supposed to be used for an upcoming birthday celebration. Uninvited...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Florida ER doctors make shocking discovery that saves teen’s life

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fourteen-year-old Mackenzie Smoley and her mom are grateful for everyday moments together after she had a close call with death. Just three months ago, Mackenzie was in a life-threatening situation. Mental Health Awareness Month: Palm Beach County officials want to help. On a Saturday night, she...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Dead Shark Found Hanging At Florida High School

PONTE VEDRA (CBSMiami) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with law enforcement, is investigating a reported senior prank gone too far when a dead shark was found hanging in an outdoor hallway at a high school near Jacksonville. The disturbing discovery was made Thursday morning at Ponte Vedra High School in St. Johns County. Working to learn more about a shark that was found hanging from a staircase at Ponte Vedra High School today. @MyFWC is investigating along with @SJSOPIO. I'll have more on @ActionNewsJax at 5. pic.twitter.com/HShv2W0A1L — Robert Grant (@RobertANJax) May 5, 2022 According to CBS affiliate Action News Jax, the shark was removed shortly after it was found. The incident was reportedly a senior prank. The school mascot is a shark. The school, FWC, and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.  

