Escape into Nature in the Heart of Jacksonville (FCL May 5, 2022)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the mood for some seafood with a great view?. Safe Harbor Seafood Restaurant was voted Jacksonville’s best waterfront dining. The dockside eatery catches and prepares fresh, local seafood daily, according to its website. Customers can watch the boats offload fresh-caught seafood directly into our...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new women’s health care clinic has opened on Jacksonville’s Westside. Life Tree Women Care is the first Black-owned women’s health center of its kind in Northeast Florida, according to clinic founders Derek and Jamie Neal. “Too many women on the Westside lack...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food on Friday and Saturday to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, distributions will be drive-thru only and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a...
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — This is not exactly what most people would like to run into on their morning beach walk. A gator was spotted on the sand near the surf in Fernandina Beach. The picture was posted to the Shark Tooth Hunters of Mickler’s Beach Facebook group, and...
When Ian Atherton traveled across the pond from his home in Fleetwood, England, to Florida's Space Coast for an vacation in April, one of the things that he had on his bucket list was to catch a shark. He had always envisioned what it would be like to tangle man-to-fish...
Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
Florida's coastline provides a wealth of vacation options for people from all walks of life. Whether you're looking for a family-friendly spot to enjoy the sun and sand or a party-centric venue where you can let loose and have some fun, there's sure to be a beach in Florida that's perfect for you. And with almost 1,200 miles of coastline, you'll have plenty of beaches to choose from! So pack your bags and head down to the Sunshine State for some sun, surf, and sand. You won't regret it.
On what was supposed to be an offshore trip for marlin, a group of anglers in Florida just caught an absolutely massive bluefin tuna. While fishing onboard the No Name about 160 miles off the coast of Destin, Florida, in the Gulf of Mexico, Captain Jake Matney and deck mates Devin Sarver and Jett Tolbert hooked into the giant. They took turns fighting the fish, which ultimately took five hours to subdue. Jennifer Matney, Jeremiah Matney, and Jacob Matney—members of the captain’s family—were also on the boat.
An alligator with a thirst for sodas drank a box full of Diet Coke cans at a garage in a Florida house recently. The homeowners were initially surprised after they caught the gator gulping on the soft drinks, which were supposed to be used for an upcoming birthday celebration. Uninvited...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fourteen-year-old Mackenzie Smoley and her mom are grateful for everyday moments together after she had a close call with death. Just three months ago, Mackenzie was in a life-threatening situation. Mental Health Awareness Month: Palm Beach County officials want to help. On a Saturday night, she...
PONTE VEDRA (CBSMiami) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with law enforcement, is investigating a reported senior prank gone too far when a dead shark was found hanging in an outdoor hallway at a high school near Jacksonville.
The disturbing discovery was made Thursday morning at Ponte Vedra High School in St. Johns County.
Working to learn more about a shark that was found hanging from a staircase at Ponte Vedra High School today. @MyFWC is investigating along with @SJSOPIO. I'll have more on @ActionNewsJax at 5. pic.twitter.com/HShv2W0A1L
According to CBS affiliate Action News Jax, the shark was removed shortly after it was found. The incident was reportedly a senior prank. The school mascot is a shark.
The school, FWC, and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Jacksonville, Fl — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 5:42 am Friday. It is a record-tying 12th space mission for this Falcon 9 first stage. It ties a company reuse record. The vehicle is set to fly again if all goes...
