ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, PA

City Slickers Find the Perfect Property in Oxford to Allow Their New Hobby to Blossom

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13PHO8_0fUBc14900
Image via Unsplash.

After growing up in cities in India and living in urban areas in the U.S., Nina and Siddhartha Banerjee craved the countryside, and they found the perfect property in Oxford to make their dream a reality, writes Sally Downey for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The empty-nesters spent a long time canvassing the market for a space that would allow them to garden. Then, one day, Siddhartha’s friend showed him a wooded area in Oxford, and they decided to go for it. 

On the 1.5-acre property sits their 1978 saltbox house, a new greenhouse, and vegetable garden, where the Banerjees grow kale, potatoes, tomatoes, herbs, and cucumbers.  

“We had only ever grown a few things in pots,” said Nina, who teaches psychology at Delaware State University.  

Despite their lack of experience, the couple attended gardening meetings, read books, and shopped at plant sales to learn more. They also have plans to create a personal “secret garden” that will become a meditation area. 

Read more about Nina and Siddhartha Banerjee in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Salon

Help! What vegetables should I be planting right now?

You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we're playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let's get our hands dirty. In the lockdown spring of 2020, when scores of people started vegetable gardens, a...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Oxford, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Oxford, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Henrico Citizen

In the Garden: Growing tomatoes in pots

Keep garden-fresh tomatoes close at hand this season. Grow one or more in containers on your patio, balcony, or front steps. Any tomato can be grown in a pot, but determinate varieties are smaller and more compact, so they are a bit easier to manage in a container. They produce fruit in a relatively short period of time, making them great choices for preserving as well as using fresh. Look for a D or determinate on the plant tag, seed packet or in the catalog description.
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

Want to Camouflage an Outdated Fence? Plant These 6 Shrubs and Flowers Along Your Property Line

If you're looking to camouflage a chain link fence in your backyard or add a lovely backdrop to your garden, planting a combination of shrubs and flowers along your property line will do the trick—and will also provide food sources and a habitat for birds, bees, and butterflies. To help you cultivate this area of your yard, we tapped several landscape designers. Ahead, they share the flowers and shrubs that work best along fences, so you can plant your way to a better-looking partition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Narcity USA

'Crazy' Jumping Worms Are Invading North America & They Could Ruin Your Gardening Plans

An invasive species of jumping worm is leaping and wriggling its way into North American gardens, and it sounds like they could be a real pain this summer. The Asian jumping worm looks like your typical worm except for its distinctive white collar, but experts say it’s a much bigger threat to people’s gardens - and it’s been steadily spreading through the U.S. and Canada.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Slickers#Vegetable Garden#Urban Areas#Gardening#Unsplash#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Saltbox House#Delaware State University
The Guardian

Mow problem: gardeners encouraged not to cut lawns in May

The number of people not mowing their lawns is increasing after a successful campaign to keep gardens wild, a leading nature charity says. Gardeners are this year being urged once again by Plantlife to keep their lawnmower in the shed during No Mow May, in order to let wild plants thrive and provide nectar for insects.
GARDENING
Gin Lee

Growing a self-sufficient garden

Growing a self-sufficient garden and survival seed bundles?. Gardening isn't something new. People have been growing their own food for thousands of years, and before that they foraged the earth for food. Could you imagine such a life without agriculture, and no local grocer just around the corner of where you live?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Real Estate
marthastewart.com

The Best Way to Grow and Care for Fuchsia Plants

Fuchsia plants are one of the most unique flowers home gardeners can grow. While they come in a few different colors, the most common varieties have bright pink-and-purple petals. Their bright hues and singular appearance are just two of the things that make these pretty flowers—which are half-hardy perennials (they can't survive in temperatures below 40 degrees)—so desirable to cultivate. Ahead, discover everything you need to know about adding some of these showstoppers to your own outdoor spaces.
GARDENING
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Betty Montgomery: Baptisia are architectural gems in the garden

Gardeners are always looking for plants that require little upkeep and yet give a lot; ones that are disease resistant, have pretty flowers and ones that deer find distasteful.  They also want a perennial that is long-lived, striking and easy to grow -- one that will make an impact in the garden and look pretty when peppered throughout a perennial border or just used as a single specimen. 
GARDENING
VISTA.Today

Side of ‘Pannhass’ Anyone? This Local Breakfast Dish Has a Pennsylvania Dutch Backstory

Scrapple, a culinary gift from the Pennsylvania Dutch, remains a popular dish across the Phila. region. Try going into a favorite diner for breakfast across the Phila. region and ordering eggs, home fries, coffee, and pannhass and prepare for a puzzled server’s response. But refer to scrapple instead of the side’s Pennsylvania Dutch name, and a crispy square of spicy meat will complete the first meal of the day. A staff report in PhillyBite Magazine traced this uniquely Philly-area breakfast staple.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

How a Kennett Square Musician’s In-Home Lessons Turned Into a Teaching School That Survived the Pandemic

Dave Mattock and his family.Image via Dylan Francis, Troubled Genius Media. After years of offering music lessons at his home in Kennett Square, professional musician Dave Mattock and his family seemed to take two steps forward by expanding into a historic building on Kennett Pike, only to be forced to take one step back when the pandemic hit, writes Tara Smith for the Daily Local News.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy