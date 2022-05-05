ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Make It a Mother’s Day to Remember With Events in Montgomery County

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

Image via Pexels.

While every day is a day to celebrate the mother figures in your life, make this Mother’s Day one to remember by spending it together in Montgomery County.

From the best brunches to scenic train rides, dozens of shops and boutiques, and even a perfectly timed wine festival, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate mom this Mother’s Day, writes Emily Keel for the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board.

Mother’s Day Brunch & Tea Train

Colebrookdale Railroad | May 7th & 8th

What’s better than brunch? Brunch with a scenic view, of course! Celebrate Mom while enjoying a chef-prepared brunch aboard our century-old coach or treat mom to Afternoon Tea in Edwardian style. Bring Mom out for a dining experience complete with a sense of adventure

Mother’s Day Brunch at the Zoo

Elmwood Park Zoo | May 7th & 8th

Treat mom to an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet and a day at the zoo! Elmwood Park Zoo’s annual Mother’s Day Brunches will take place on Saturday, May 7th, and Sunday, May 8th – three-time slots are available each day. Your ticket includes admission to the Zoo, brunch, and an animal meet and greet!

Space is limited for this event, so please register early and arrive on time.

Skippack Spring Wine Fest

Skippack Village | May 8th

Who doesn’t enjoy a day of wine tasting? Head over to Skippack Village with mom to enjoy samples of PAs finest wineries. Shop with unique merchants of all types and grab a bite at one of the on-site food trucks. Pick up wine purchases as you depart from the Wine Check Tent conveniently located next to check-in.

Early Admission means you’ll gain early access one hour before the crowd, so you’ll have more time to sample. VIP also includes a collectible non-breakable wine (1 plastic glass per person). Tickets include a tasting at each wine or liquor vendor.

Mother’s Day Tea

Bryn Athyn Historic District | May 8th 

Celebrate Mom while enjoying a traditional tea service! Afternoon Tea is unmistakably a truly Victorian custom known worldwide, with origins in 19th century England. Take in the gardens and grounds of Cairnwood and join us for tea inside a beautiful historic landmark. Your party of 2-6 people will be seated at your own private table.

Book now to reserve your place for this special Mother’s Day event! Tickets include docent supported self-guided touring of the second and third floors 11 AM– 4 PM featuring exhibits about the three matriarchs of Cairnwood: Gertrude Starkey Pitcairn, Mildred Glenn Pitcairn, and Gabriele Pitcairn Pendleton

Mother’s Day Brunch at Villanova

Villanova University | May 8th

Celebrate Mom with a delicious brunch at Villanova University’s stunning main campus. Two seatings feature specialty drinks, a wide variety of meal options, including a carving station, and an opportunity for new family portraits amid Villanova’s gorgeous scenery. 

Comments / 0

