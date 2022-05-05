ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Man caught hiding from police under blanket

By Izzy Karpinski
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yt0SV_0fUBau9v00

BELFAST, Maine — A man who was recently arrested in Belfast, Maine may want to practice his hide-and-seek skills.

Police responded to a hotel on Saturday night to remove an allegedly drunk man, identified as Philip Dulude, from the property.

A Belfast officer returned to the hotel a few hours later to check the parking lot when he spotted “someone in a chair under a blanket,” according to the police department’s Facebook page.

  • Photo courtesy of Belfast police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRu1u_0fUBau9v00
    Booking photo of Philip Dulude (Courtesy of Waldo County Jail)

The officer pulled the blanket off and found Dulude hiding underneath.

He was arrested for criminal trespass and violation of bail conditions.

