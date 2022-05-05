ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Fallen officers honored in Carson City

By Audrey Owsley
KOLO TV Reno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A tribute was held Thursday for officers killed in the line of duty. The Nevada Law Enforcement...

www.kolotv.com

Fox5 KVVU

Gas thefts around the valley on the rise

Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday announced his intention to end Nevada’s State of Emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic on May 20, a move ending a measure lasting 26 months to respond to the global spread of the virus. Pedestrian killed in crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. Near Charleston...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City’s fentanyl cases on the rise

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The threat fentanyl poses nationwide is no longer news, but the increase in its use in places like Carson City may be. So, this week the sheriff’s office is warning they are seeing an alarming rise in cases. Last year there were 22 fentanyl-related incidents...
CARSON CITY, NV
KRON4 News

Missing baby found near Nevada border

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The 5-month-old police are calling Baby Aitana has been found, 10 miles from the Nevada border, according to police. Aitana was found with her mother, 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, and the man Ramirez left Mountain View with on Tuesday. Ramirez was taken into custody. Police had been asking people if they’d […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.  
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Authorities trying to identify body found in Pyramid Lake

NIXON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the body of a person found dead Saturday morning on the west side of Pyramid Lake. A person saw the body shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday and notified authorities. The Pyramid Lake Tribal Police responded to near Washout Beach and confirmed there was a person in the water.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

