Fatal crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the Midland Police Department, 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca, who went missing earlier this month, was found dead Monday afternoon. Around 1:00 pm on April 11, officers with MPD were dispatched to the vicinity of TX-349 after a body was found. That body was identified as Machuca. His cause of death is currently unknown. MPD said […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people killed during a collision near Kirby Lake have been identified. Roxanne Rivero Medina, 35, and James Henry Wheeler, 96, both of Abilene, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 83/84 just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say witnesses report Wheeler was driving the wrong way […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have released the identities of two riders killed during a motorcycle crash in east Abilene Tuesday night. Jason Michael Rigstad, 46, and Rebecca Mae Barker, 32, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on East Hwy 80 and Loop 322 around 7:30 p.m. The driver of a […]
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was ejected during a crash in central Abilene Thursday. Police say the crash happened near the intersection of N 3rd Street and Willis Street. A car was turning left onto on North 3rd Street when a motorcycle ridden by Daniel Randolph, 72, ended up in the left turn lane […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report and an arrest warrant provided new information Monday concerning a deadly shooting in the 1900 block of 74th Street. The shooting was reported just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Police previously said Fabian Canales, 24 and Tim Lara, 49, “were in a domestic dispute, which resulted in Lara being shot.” […]
Authorities in Texas have identified human remains as belonging to missing 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. “The Institute of Forensic Science determined the remains to be that of Taylor Pomaski,” Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland told Law&Crime in an email. “The investigation is still open and active and homicide investigators are diligent on bringing this case to a close.”
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft. On April 30, the couple pictured below reportedly stole more than $300 worth of merchandise from Walmart. If you recognize these suspects, please call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case […]
Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to one Lubbockite, one suspicious man at Canyon Lake last month was taking photos and approaching young women. Sherry Gonzales encountered the man at the lake when she was out enjoying her evening with her family. The man then walked by, claiming he was only taking pictures. Gonzales said she immediately […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot during a robbery Thursday morning. LCSO said deputies were called to Grace Medical Center at 50th Street and University Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim, who was identified as Lin Ling, 24. LCSO said she was transferred to Covenant Medical […]
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he threatened to kill his fiancé. Mark Anthony Rojas Jr., 42, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. On April 29, a woman walked into the Odessa Police Department to file a report, an affidavit stated. The victim said her […]
A man accused of killing a Texas attorney by dousing him in gasoline and setting him on fire has been arrested in Florida. Steven Aubrey, 61, has been charged with capital murder in the death of Ira Tobolowsky, the Dallas Police Department said in a news release on Wednesday. According...
UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that two people are dead after a fatal wreck that happened on 34th Ave and Lipscomb at around noon today. According to APD, a Dodge Durango and a Ford Mustang were going west on 34th Ave before making contact causing both vehicles to […]
